‘He Needed to Let Them Go’: T.I. Debuts New Look Without a Hat After His Bald Spot Hijacked a Viral Clip He Wishes Would Go Away

Atlanta rapper T.I. shared a special gift with his fans, and it came with a fresh new look for 2026.

In addition to his music, the three-time Grammy Award-winner’s resume also includes work as an actor in films such as “ATL” and “American Gangster” and producer credits for “Da ‘Partments.”

Embarking on his independent comedy career, T.I. dropped his standup debut, “Cheaper Than Therapy,” on Christmas Day — and has since circled back to where it all started, returning to the persona fans first knew as “Mr. Rubber Band Man.”

Rapper T.I. has officially cut off his locs as he prepares new music following mixed reviews on his 2025 comedy special. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

The “Live Your Life” artist — whose real name is Clifford Joseph Harris Jr. — shared a video on Instagram on January 17, showcasing an entirely new look despite sporting a head full of locs since 2021.

has fans doing a double take after popping up in a new video with a clean Caesar cut, officially chopping off his signature locs. Just weeks earlier, his performance was overshadowed when a fan zoomed in on a very visible bald spot as he performed “Whatever You Like,” with no hat to hide it.

Now, the latest clip tells a different story. T.I. shared the barber-chair moment on Instagram with the caption, “He’s Baaaaaaack!!!!!! #LetEmKnow,” showing his locs coming off before revealing the fresh cut — and judging by the reaction, fans are very much feeling the new look.

Many fans appreciated the 45-year-old father of seven’s new haircut and said he looks better now without his locs.

“He looks better,” wrote one fan. “Actually like TI with a haircut,” wrote one more.

Several fans couldn’t resist being petty, zeroing in on the rapper’s thinning hair at the back of his head.

“Bout time, we all seen that bald spot my boy,” one fan noted, while another joked, “He needed to let them go.” Someone else pointed back to the moment that sparked weeks of chatter, adding, “They bullied that man when he took his hat off that one time.”

Others questioned whether the locs were ever real to begin with. “He only cut his hair off because he was going bald and those was extensions in the first place … because did anybody ever think how did he grow his hair that fast? How did it get that long?”

Still, not everyone was focused on the hair. Some fans were more excited about what they heard in the clip, with one writing, “We getting TOP BACK T.I. back! Ayeeee! I’m ready.”

T.I. shared the video set to the single “Let Em Know” from his new studio album, “Kill The King,” his first album since his 2020 release “The L.I.B.R.A.” The 2020 album debuted at No. 9 on Billboard’s Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums and featured collaborations with Snoop Dogg, Rick Ross, Lil Baby, Benny The Butcher, Conway The Machine, Young Thug, and 21 Savage.

Tip has not announced a release date for the new album, which is a project he teased as long ago as 2021, the same year he began growing his hair. When asked about the viral video that exposed his bald spot.

“The devil is a lie,” T.I. said on Yung Joc’s “Streetz Morning Takeover” show last month. “I know I let ’em laugh.”

When asked how he handled it, T.I. joked, “I went to the mirror.”

“It was comedy. I laughed. It wouldn’t be funny if it was true,” he continued. “I didn’t even respond to it. I just took my hat off and walked around.”

T.I. later added, “‘That’s not my head of hair.”

However, his comedy special is available online at tipaintfunny.com, a nod to people who claim he’s never been a funny guy and doesn’t hold the skill set to be a comedian.

T.I. carries that same storytelling muscle from his music into his comedy. In the “Cheaper Than Therapy” trailer, he appears in a red leather tracksuit that looks almost identical to the iconic look comedy legend Eddie Murphy wore in his classic standup special “Delirious.” The visual nod felt intentional, reading less like a coincidence and more like a quiet salute to one of the greats.

According to AllHipHop, which has closely followed Tip’s move into comedy, the outlet describes the project as rough around the edges and unapologetic, emphasizing that it’s not a tightly polished crowd-pleaser but a reflection of T.I.’s lived-in humor — a version of him focused more on telling his truth than chasing approval.