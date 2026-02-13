‘Is That the Reason King Is the Way He Is?’: School Dropout T.I. Rips Traditional Education as Critics Point to His Son King’s Street-Life Syllabus

As a rapper, former reality TV star, filmmaker, and now comedian with his own podcast, T.I. is rarely afraid to speak his mind. But sometimes his directness can get him into trouble with the public online.

Despite dropping out of school in ninth grade, the Atlanta native has taught for a semester at Clark Atlanta University and is an advocate for education. But he says it’s not for everyone.

T.I. shares his controversial take on the education system as fans point to his son King’s upbringing. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

‘Beans and Weenies in My Mansion?’: Tiny Harris Reaches Her Limit After T.I. Exposes Son King’s ‘Struggle’ Habits at Family Party

The father of six expressed his disapproval of educational institutions’ systemic approach to their mission in a Feb. 3 episode of his podcast “expediTIously with Tip “T.I.” Harris.”

He was joined by former NFL quarterback Cam Newton, and the two bonded over their shared criticism of school.

Newton admitted that while he loved the interactions he had with people at school, he did not enjoy school overall, which led to behavioral issues and trouble with his teachers.

His comments raised one question for T.I., who asked, “But why don’t you think schools recognize those skills in young people and cultivate those instead of just drilling the mundane, the conventional approach to education?”

Newton replied, “I don’t think that the traditional school dynamic is for everybody.”

T.I. responded, “Well, I think school is there to really breed followers. I think it’s there to condition young kids to become human being adults that will join the workforce and fall in line with the systems that have been set in place.”

It depends what you wanna do man…don’t send me a doctor that feels this way😂 — 1900🧀 (@slimernow) February 11, 2026

Newton signaled his agreement by responding with a few “yeahs” and “yups” throughout his statement.

The “No Mediocre” rapper continued, “If you are someone that is a leader, someone that looks to blaze a trail and do things differently than they’ve ever been done before and can lead the rest of these kids away from that system, they shun you.”

Naturally, he got mixed reviews on his thoughts as people called out his criminal record and history of selling drugs as a teenager. One person wrote, “Say the RAPPER and former TRAPPER.”

Someone else agreeing with him said, “The great awakening! I think everyone is realizing how much we’ve been played.”

Another person shaded him by mentioning his son King Harris, who has turned the public off with his “gangsta” persona despite seemingly growing up with privileges most kids don’t have: “Is that the reason King is the way he is ?”

In 2023, King got into a public altercation with his mother, Tiny Harris, and his father about his privileged background. His parents argued that he grew up with a silver spoon in his mouth, but King disputed this.

Atlanta Rapper T.I. and his son King Harris got into an altercation at the Falcons vs. Saints game while King Harris was on Instagram Live. Tiny Harris can be heard in the background as well.



Any Thoughts???#TI #KingHarris #TinyHarris #Lovelytitv pic.twitter.com/fEZXYOoe50 — lovelyti (@lovelyti) November 26, 2023

Fans who saw the online argument criticized King for wanting to act like he’d had a hard life instead of taking advantage of what he had.

He later came forward with more insight into his upbringing. He claimed that while their family TV show “T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle” was meant to portray the idea that they all lived under one roof, he actually lived with his grandmother and mostly went to his parents’ house when they were filming.

King explained that while his grandma had a nice house, it was still in a bad area. But over the last year, the father-and-son duo have been able to mend their relationship with Harris, attributing their rift to their being so much alike.

T.I. complimented his son while appearing on “The Breakfast Club” in December 2025, saying, “he’s extremely talented, has a huge heart, and he cares a lot.”

Commenting on his behavior, he added, “he’s young, bro. If I think about where I was when I was his age, when he was running around and enjoying his youth, you can spend your youth however you want to. And that’s how he chose to spend his and that’s his prerogative. You know what I’m saying? But you shouldn’t like critique too much too soon.

He believes the world should simply “let the man grow up” without judgment as he navigates life.

King is now a father to his baby boy King Jr., whom he welcomed in 2024 with his girlfriend, J’Nijah.