‘You Ain’t S—!’: San Diego Woman Aggressively Confronts Black FedEx Driver, Makes Threats — Then He Asks One Question and She Absolutely Implodes

Given the sheer number of recent videos, it seems Black delivery drivers are plagued by racially motivated harassment.

In the latest clip making the rounds online, an unnamed FedEx driver was going about his workday, dropping off packages at a housing complex in South San Diego, California, when a woman approached him, camera phone out and slurs at the ready.

FedEx driver confronted by woman. (Credit: ISeeRacist/X)

She alleged that he had been driving too fast in the complex, and threatened to call in to report him. The FedEx employee kindly provided her with a corporate number to lodge a complaint. He also noted that the company’s trucks are equipped with cameras and technology to monitor drivers’ speed.

But things soon took a turn. When she mentioned she had been hit by a trash truck, the man naturally asked, “Am I a trash truck?”

“No, b*tch. You’re a FedEx n*gger,” she spat back. “You ain’t sh*t… this is Chula Vista, homie.”

Chula Vista is the second-largest city in San Diego County and sits near the U.S.-Mexico border, with a majority Hispanic population — some 60 percent according to 2024 U.S. Census Data. Although the woman’s race is unconfirmed, many commenters on X, where the video was posted on Feb. 8, expressed dismay at what they called “brown anti-Black racism.”

Racist who does not like black people called a Black FED-EX driver N*GGER because she “thought” he was speeding pic.twitter.com/uKGWawvS9S — i Expose Racists & Pedos (@SeeRacists) February 9, 2026

As one wrote: “Right here in San Diego? There is no justification for this.”

The woman claimed she was part “Black,” perhaps as a twisted justification for the harassment. She continued to hurl the N-word at the driver, who asked for her apartment number so he could make sure to never deliver there.

Unfortunately, his experience is not an isolated one. Just in January, a video circulated online of an Atlanta FedEx driver being taunted for double-parking by a gun-wielding white senior.

There was the horrific incident in which a Black female food delivery worker was kidnapped by a white Florida man after she made a wrong turn and got stuck on a muddy road. (The perpetrator was convicted of felony false imprisonment and received two years of probation.)

Black Amazon drivers have been challenged to fistfights in the streets, and the list goes on.

California’s protections against racial harassment under the Fair Employment and Housing Act (FEHA) are among the strongest in the country, particularly when conduct creates a hostile work environment or interferes with an employee’s ability to work. The driver should report the incident to FedEx and provide the video, which now has more than 132,000 views.