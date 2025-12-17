‘Where’s My Pistol?’: Black Driver Held Against Her Will By White Florida Man Who Claimed He Owns the Road, Then a Tow Trucker Intervenes and Chaos Erupts 

A Black woman making a food delivery earlier this year ended up held against her will by a white Florida man after making a wrong turn down a rural road and getting her car stuck in the mud.

Richard Fritzinger, 70, ended up arrested and convicted on felony false imprisonment charges, sentenced to two years’ probation, according to Marion County court records.

Jakara Wilson, who shared her story on TikTok along with a series of chaotic and violent videos from the altercation, believed he received a light sentence.

Jakara Wilson (left) was held against her will by Richard Fritzinger (right) and his grandson (center), who ended up fighting with a tow truck driver. Fritzinger ended up arrested on felony charges. (Photos: Facebook/jakara.wilson.3, @queenpettyjk/TikTok, Marion County Sheriff’s Office)

“This man literally tried to kidnap me and only got two years probation, y’all,” Wilson said in one of the multiple videos she posted on TikTok regarding the incident as she pointed to Fritzinger’s mugshot. “Two years probation, this man right here, this man, that’s crazy.”

The Marion County sheriff’s deputy who responded to the incident reviewed the video she recorded and determined he was the one breaking the law, despite Fritzinger being convinced he was in the right, telling Wilson she was the one going to prison.

The incident took place on Jan. 17, and Fritzinger was convicted in July, but Wilson did not post the videos on her TikTok channel until last month.

Wilson said she was making a delivery for Kroger when she made the wrong turn and the company van got stuck in the mud in a wooded area surrounded by Ocala National Forest in a tiny town of less than 100 people called Altoona in Marion County, about 50 miles west of Daytona Beach.

Following company policy, she called a tow truck to pull her vehicle out of the mud. She called the customers to come pick up their groceries, but as she waited for the tow truck, a young woman knocked on her window, telling Wilson her grandfather could pull the van out of the mud for $100.

Wilson said she declined the offer since the tow truck was already on its way.

When the tow truck arrived, the grandfather, Fritzinger, stood in front of Wilson’s vehicle, preventing the tow truck driver from hooking the van to his truck, claiming the road was his private property and giving him the sole right to pull her out of the mud for a $100 fee.

At one point, he even removed the straps the tow truck was hooking up to the van, standing in front of the van, daring Wilson to run him over.

Marion County property appraisal records show Fritzinger owns several properties in that area, but does not specifically mention the road she was on. The arrest report described the location as a “public place” and a “road in front of residence.”

Watch the video below:

‘Where’s My Pistol’

Fritzinger began arguing with the tow truck driver, claiming only he had the right to pull her van out of the sand since it was his road. His adult grandson arrived, also claiming they owned the road.

“You don’t own this road, dude,” the tow truck driver told him.

“Want to make a bet?” the grandson said.

“You’re going to jail,” Fritzinger threatened the tow truck driver.

The grandson then began shoving the tow truck driver.

“You better get back, fat boy,” the tow truck driver said but the grandson came after him again, swinging his fists, which was when the tow truck driver shoved him back.

The grandson ended up on the ground with his shorts sliding off, exposing his naked buttocks with the tow truck driver on top of him, repeatedly asking him, “Are you done?”

“Get him, Sadie,” the grandson yelled at his dog, trying to get the dog to attack the tow truck driver, but the dog did not seem interested in getting involved, only sniffing at the two men before sauntering away.

Fritzinger, however, got involved by trying to pull the tow truck driver off his grandson, who yelled out, “Where’s my pistol?” from beneath the three-man pile, his buttocks still exposed.

The tow truck driver shoved the grandfather, knocking him to the ground.

“Back away from me and leave me the f_ck alone,” the tow truck driver said as he walked away from the two men lying on the ground.

“You ain’t leaving,” Fritzinger told the tow truck driver.

“Oh, I’m leaving,” the tow truck driver responded.

But even after he hooked straps to the van to pull it out, Fritzinger placed himself in front of the van, preventing it from moving.

“He’s kidnapping you, so please put it in drive and follow me,” the tow truck driver told Wilson.

But Fritzinger would not budge from in front of the van.

“Run me over and you’re going to prison,” he told Wilson.

Wilson tried to drive around him but was unable to do so which was when she called for help.

“This is too ghetto,” she said as she called 911.

Marion County Sheriff’s Deputy Jett Bloom arrived and began taking statements from everybody, including Fritzinger, who claimed he never tried to stop them from leaving, insisting he was only trying to ask the tow truck driver’s name because he was on “private property.”

But the deputy reviewed the video and made the right call.

“The victim recorded a video of the entire incident, which was reviewed on scene and showed her story to be consistent,” Deputy Bloom wrote in his report.

“The defendant was placed under arrest for falsely imprisoning the victim due to stopping her only way of leaving.

“The victim was unable to step out of the vehicle due to not feeling safe because of the physical altercation.”

Her TikTok videos have received thousands of views and hundreds of comments in support of her, including one who believed Fritzinger’s family set her up.

“They built that trap,” suggested one commenter. “I’ve seen this before, most common a pile up of snow in the street. I bet they dug a hole, and put sand in it to get people stuck and collect $100.”