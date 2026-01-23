‘I Got Time Today!’: White Atlanta Man Taunts Black FedEx Driver with Racial Slur and When He Sees the Other Man Is Unfazed, Returns with a Gun

A white man stood in the middle of an Atlanta street in broad daylight and brandished a gun at a Black FedEx driver after repeatedly calling him “boy,” a Jan. 22 video shows.

The driver allegedly double-parked his truck to make a delivery when the agitated older man, wearing glasses and Crocs, exited his vehicle and approached him, using the derogatory term and attempting to goad him into a fistfight.

A video screenshot captures a man’s face who was harassing a FedEx driver in Atlanta. (Photo: X/I Expose Racists)

“I said, you’re a boy,” he told the FedEx employee, flashing him the middle finger. “Put this on your Instagram. [I’m a] 62-year-old man and I’ll whup your ass.”

Seemingly showing off for the camera, the sexagenarian made a meager move toward the delivery driver while repeating the demeaning term. But he suddenly retreated, perhaps remembering something he had stashed in his car trunk: a gun.

Meanwhile, a woman wearing a robe stood in the background nonsensically urging the Black man to “stop!”

“Nah, I got time today! Ma’am, no disrespect. He approached me crazy. I’m doing my job. He’s calling me boy. Hey, you feel me?” the driver told her, adding a little joke to lighten the mood: “I like your robe, though.”

But at that moment, the confrontation took a dangerous turn when the man reemerged from behind his vehicle holding a firearm. In the video uploaded to X, the man can be seen waving his gun around to make sure the FedEx driver saw it before he got back into his vehicle via the driver’s-side door.

While Georgia has some of the most lenient gun laws in the U.S., pointing or aiming a gun at another person, regardless of whether it’s loaded or unloaded, is a misdemeanor punishable by up to 12 years in jail — and it’s a felony if there’s intent to assault. The video cuts out shortly after this point, however, and it’s unclear whether the man then drove off or whether a police report was filed.

The X account that uploaded the video, “I Expose Racists & Pedos,” tagged FexEx, along with countless commenters, but so far, the company, which is the largest express transportation company in the world, has not publicly responded.

“Driver handles it like an absolute KING—stays calm while this coward loses it,” read the video’s caption. “This is attempted murder-level intimidation.”