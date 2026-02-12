‘They’re Ruining Our Livelihood!’: White Woman Dumps Beer on Elderly Black Woman at Mardi Gras — Now Her Family Says What Happened Next Spiraled Out of Control

The family of a white woman who was arrested after a viral video showed her berating and throwing beer on an elderly Black woman and her great-granddaughter at a Shreveport, Louisiana, Mardi Gras parade last weekend is now fighting back, saying the public shaming and backlash has gone too far.

In the video, the woman, Georgie Creamer, complains that the Black family is occupying the spot along the Krewe of Centaur parade route that her family had slept there overnight to save, and yells at the older woman to “Get the f-ck” [out].”

Georgie Creamer (top left) was arrested on Feb. 8, 2026, for throwing beer on Debra Abrams Church (top right) at the 2026 Krewe of Centaur Mardi Gras parade in Shreveport. (Photos: Shreveport Police Department, Debra Abrams Church Facebook Profile, KSLA Video screenshot)

The two women exchange more profanities, bow up on one another, and then Creamer is seen throwing her cup of beer at the Black woman.



Later that day, Deborah Abram Church, who is approximately 70, recounted online how she and her three great-granddaughters — ages 2, 4 and 10 — were rudely accosted at the parade by a woman who told her she “didn’t belong there.”

Incensed, her granddaughter La’Precious Church put out a call on Facebook to identify in the video the “racist white family that was at the parade today” that had “antagonized” her grandmother and nieces. Hundreds of people responded, posting photos and job information for Creamer and her family.

As the video spread online, community members and city leaders expressed outrage, some calling for the arrest and firing of Creamer and others in her party. That included her sister, Kathelynn Tharp, who is a nursing student and worked at a local clothing boutique before she was publicly fired over the incident.



“This woman needs to come forward right now and apologize along with everyone else in her group to the grandmother and her grandchildren,” wrote Julie Karr on Facebook. “I promise you better be glad I wasn’t there with you acting a fool, I’m not even going to go there, you don’t attack a elderly woman with her grandbabies.”

“Good grief… Pull up a chair and let’s party together. That’s all it had to be!” replied Rachal Eason.



“This the time the folding chairs should’ve been bought out!!!” added Ced Anderson.



“Many of us were angry at what occurred. It’s not a reflection of humanity and who we are supposed to be, how we are to treat others,” Shreveport Councilwoman Tabatha Taylor said to Police Chief Wayne Smith during a meeting on Monday.

“They terrorized her, they terrorized those children, and they should be brought to justice,” she said.

Taylor said she was grateful the community had rallied around the victim across ethnic and racial lines and helped to identify the offending women.

“I want to thank the community collectively because they saw this injustice, which was intolerable to stomach, and they went into immediate action … My heart was filled with such pain watching what occurred.”

Shreveport Mayor Tom Arceneaux also condemned the behavior, saying, “The incident that occurred at the Centaur Mardi Gras parade this weekend was unacceptable. We are taught from childhood the most basic rule of living in community: treat your neighbor the way you want to be treated.

“I have personally spoken with the great-grandmother who was targeted, and no one—especially a senior member of our community—should ever be made to feel unsafe, unwelcome, or disrespected in their own city. Let me be clear: targeting or disrespecting members of our community is especially shameful. Our seniors deserve dignity, safety, and respect—not cruelty, intimidation, or hatred. Anyone who believes otherwise does not represent Shreveport.”

Arceneaux added that people at parade routes who show up later than others “are entitled to the space they occupy” and that public space can’t be “saved.”



After Shreveport police issued an arrest warrant for her, Creamer turned herself in on Sunday and was charged with disturbing the peace and simple battery.

Police said in a statement that after reviewing video circulating on social media and witness statements they determined Creamer “used loud and profane language in a public area and threw a cup containing liquid that struck the victim and a small child.”



“It’s black history month, the Karen salty,” theyluv._playboy commented about the fracas on Instagram.



After Creamer’s arrest, Kevin Worley wrote on Facebook, “They should make her stay all night like she did at the parade.”

“I think she needs 6 months community service pressure washing porto jons during Mardi Gras,” offered a woman who goes by Evolution Armament.



“2 kinds of people you don’t mess with and that’s the elderly and kids! Hope she learns a lesson,” replied T.J. Byers.



Creamer’s father Bernard Ray, meanwhile, told local news station KSLA that “something different happened than what the video is showing.”





Bernard Ray (left) says that he, his daughter Georgie Creamer (far right) and siblings have faced threats and defamatory statements on social media after an altercation between Creamer and Debra Abrams Church during a Mardi Gras parade in Shreveport, Louisiana on Feb. 7, 2026. (Photos: KSLA video screenshot, La’Precious Church Facebook video screenshot)

He said that as they have for the past 15 years, he and a group of friends slept in their trucks overnight, got up early on Saturday and taped off a section of road for their families to watch the parade. When the parade started and a crowd had formed, an elderly Black woman along with two young children and a teen girl drifted into their area.



“They were using our chairs, knocking over our drinks, standing in front of everyone catching beads,” Ray said. His daughter asked them to “move down,” and that’s when the friction and “hollering” started, he said.



While he agrees people should respect their elders, he said, “Her being an elderly woman, should know how to respect someone’s space as well.”



Ray said the altercation escalated and turned physical when a young woman in Church’s party “reached around the older lady’s head and clipped my daughter on the nose,” action not captured in the video. “That’s when my daughter threw the beer or shook the beer out.”

He also disputed characterizations of the incident as a racist attack.

“The violent attack is wrong,” he said. “The only person that was attacked was my daughter,” Ray said. “The racism part of it is a complete lie..”

Ray said his family has faced death threats and job losses since the video went viral. Two of his three daughters have been told to stay home from work, and his wife is voluntarily staying home.

“The death threats and the things that are going on, it’s serious stuff and them losing their jobs over something that nobody knows really what happened other than us and all of our friends and family that were around us,” Ray said. “So there’s a lot of defamation going on for all of us … and they’re ruining our livelihood.”



Rush Scott, a Bossier City resident, is among those who sympathize with Ray and his family.



“OK. I was all on the side of the poor elderly lady, and the children, and still definitely am,” he posted on Facebook. “However at this point, a lot of ya’ll are becoming just as petty as they were, if not more. These are more than jobs, they are careers. I mean you can give people a chance to learn and positively evolve from something like this, instead of ruining their lively hood and making all the time that they spent of their degree, worthless. He/She who has not sinned, cast the first stone.”

Chris Bordelon, a spokesperson for the Shreveport Police Department, said the incident “didn’t really shed a bright light on our community. It really is kind of a black eye.”

The police department also urged the public “to remember there is a very fine line between lawful expression on social media and criminal conduct. Threats directed toward individuals or their families will not be tolerated and may result in criminal charges.”



A better parade experience may soon be on the horizon for Church.



On Sunday the North Louisiana Juneteenth Coalition posted that “in light of the recent harassment” of Church and her family, the organization “extends its deepest apologies to the family and would be honored to have you serve as Co-Grand Marshal in this year’s Juneteenth parade.”