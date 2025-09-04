‘That’s Priceless’: White Man Fights Black Amazon Delivery Driver and Gets a Dose of Karma He Was Not Excepting

A surprising number of Black delivery drivers get harassed or attacked by road ragers and racists as they crisscross cities and towns to deliver packages. While this video doesn’t make up for the harassment, the instant “karma” might restore your faith in the universe.

Wearing a “Kiss me I’m Irish” T-shirt emblazoned with a four-leaf clover, an older man’s luck ran out when he engaged a young Black Amazon driver in a fist fight.

A screen grab from a viral video of a man and an Amazon delivery driver fighting. (Photo: Reddit//r/PublicFreakout)

Minutes after hopping out of his SUV and leaving the door open with the keys in the car, the man’s vehicle was stolen by an onlooker. The video opens with the irate man and the driver sparring on a sidewalk thought to be in Newark, New Jersey, in broad daylight, with both of their vehicles blocking traffic.

Although we don’t know how the argument started, the Amazon worker appeared to be on the clock, dressed in a uniform, and nearly all the commenters on Reddit sympathized with him as he was just going about his workday.

“I’m almost certainly siding with the Amazon guy. Dude’s on a tight schedule just trying to work,” wrote one.

Just as the Amazon driver knocked the white man to the sidewalk, a bystander saw an opportunity and stole his SUV, quickly driving off down the street.

“They took your car, bro,” said one witness as the man peeled himself up off the pavement, looking perplexed. Meanwhile, the Amazon worker, feeling confident, challenged him again, saying, “Put your hands on me again, I dare you. I f–king dare you.” But the road rager’s attention had shifted to the more pressing matter.

“They stole my car?” he said in a quiet voice, and then stumbled down the street, like a “shambling zombie,” as one put it in the comments.

“He started out that morning with his health, his dignity, and his car. Lost them all in less than a minute,” stated one.

Studies highlight concerning safety and racial disparities for gig economy workers. Non-white gig workers, who include Amazon drivers, are almost twice as likely to say they have “often felt unsafe” compared to their white counterparts, according to a survey by the Pew Research Center.

Many gig workers have taken to wearing body cameras in an effort to document harassment, but stronger laws are needed to protect their safety.

For now, the video is sparking feelings of satisfaction, especially for those who’ve experienced aggressive tailgaters or other obnoxious behavior on the road.

“I have been waiting for this day that someone gets their car stolen during road rage. Finally,” enthused one person, while others couldn’t help but crack a few jokes: “It was a Prime opportunity for the guy to take his car,” followed up by “he delivered.” Another added, “Omg, that’s priceless right there.”