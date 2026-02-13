‘I Will Kill You!’: Indy Cop Surrounds, Yanks Black Teen From Car and Threatens to Kill Him on Video — Department Focuses on the ‘Language’ Used

Indianapolis police say they’re reviewing their officers’ actions during a traffic stop after a disturbing video that caught widespread attention online shows a police officer pulling over a Black teenager, then threatening to kill him.

Trevion Taylor, 17, was driving away from an anti-ICE protest near a high school on Feb. 6, right before he was stopped by police, according to the Indianapolis Star.

Cellphone footage caught the moments an Indianapolis cop pulled over 17-year-old Trevion Taylor, then threatening to kill him after claiming he saw the teen reach for a gun. (Photos: Instagram)

Taylor starts recording himself after he’s pulled over, and the cellphone footage shows the interaction between him and the officer.

Officer: “We’re gonna get you out here. So when you get out, I’m gonna pull you out, I want you to put your hands on top of the car, OK?”

Taylor: “Why am I getting out for?”

Officer: “The car smells like weed. Step out of the car.”

As other officers surround Trevion’s car, his friends in the back seat look around in confusion at the police presence. Trevion also looks around, visibly perplexed by the scene.

The officer speaking to Trevion is seen opening the driver’s door, pulling Trevion out by his wrist, and threatening him before patting him down. He claims that the teen driver was reaching for a gun, but the footage doesn’t show Trevion with a weapon.

Officer: “I will f—ing kill you. Do you understand me?”

Taylor: “Yo, what? You gonna kill me if I-“

Officer: “You’re f—ing reaching for a gun, that’s why.”

Indianapolis Police’s Response to Viral Traffic Stop

In a police report, officers said they pulled Trevion over after he failed to signal during a lane change.

However, the cellphone footage doesn’t show the officer even mentioning the traffic violation to the teen. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department later said in a statement that the reason for the traffic stop was to check for illegal possession of a weapon.

The agency stated that its officers were monitoring the protest after receiving reports that potentially armed students were present.

Police say they began tailing Trevion’s car after allegedly seeing someone get into the vehicle with a gun.

Indiana law dictates that any person under the age of 18 is prohibited from carrying a loaded firearm unless they’re hunting, have adult supervision, or are on private property with permission to carry. Minors who violate this law can be charged with a misdemeanor.

There were two passengers in Trevion’s car, both 16 and 17 years old.

Police said they located a loaded firearm inside the vehicle and charged one of the teens with dangerous possession of a firearm.

Even though the officer who pulled Trevion over said he smelled marijuana coming from the car, authorities did not say whether they found any illegal substances in the car, and no related charges were announced.

The police department admitted that “some of the language heard does not reflect the standards or values of the IMPD,” and that they’re conducting an internal review of the traffic stop, which will include looking over bodycam footage.

Rick Snyder, the president of the Indianapolis Fraternal Order of Police, also released a statement about the stop, which included a response to concerns about the threats the officer made toward the teen.

“Science clearly proves blunt language (including curse words) is a normal reactionary response in situations where the life of people involved are in peril,” Snyder said. “While blunt, the officers verbal warnings and immediate actions prevented the matter from escalating.”

INDY FOP STATEMENT on Incomplete Video of Juvenile Armed w/ a Gun



“Often our officers are placed in impossible situations. One of the ‘standards and values’ of IMPD is preservation of life. That includes the lives of officers when faced w/ armed juveniles in volatile situations” pic.twitter.com/tq0CjPUPAu — Rick Snyder (@RickFOP86) February 7, 2026

Teen’s Family Denounces Conduct of Officer at Traffic Stop

Trevion’s mother, Ambar Taylor, released a statement to WTHR soon after sharing the cellphone video of the encounter, condemning the police conduct and clarifying that her son is not facing charges after the incident: