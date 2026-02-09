‘Fkn LOSER’: Trump Explodes on Athlete Who Refuses to Bow — Then Tries to Break Him in Public for the World to See

Donald Trump skipped both the Super Bowl and the Olympics, but that didn’t keep him quiet.

While he stayed away from the biggest stages, he still found ways to weigh in from afar—offering commentary that blurred the line between sports and politics

Trump attacked an athlete after comments about representing the U.S. ignited backlash and online debate from people on social media, (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

At the Super Bowl, he publicly blasted the entertainment lineup yet sent a message wishing the teams well despite staying away from Levi’s Stadium in California, calling the event “too far” to attend.

He then turned his attention to the Olympics on Sunday, posting a sharp attack that pulled a Team USA skier into a political fight with the president over patriotism and loyalty.

Unprovoked, it seemed that the former reality star zeroed in on the younger person, not because he took aim at him and the many controversies swirling around him, his wife, his family, or others in his administration.

Instead, Trump’s attack stemmed from a routine media exchange connected to the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Games, where American athletes were asked standard questions about competition and what it means to represent the country on a global stage.

That exchange included comments from Hunter Hess, an X Games bronze medalist competing in men’s freeski halfpipe, who was asked how it felt to represent the United States and answered with candor.

The athlete didn’t distance himself from the team or reject the uniform, but spoke honestly about how he feels about the country that he lives in.

“It brings up mixed emotions to represent the U.S. right now, I think. It’s a little hard. There’s obviously a lot going on that I’m not the biggest fan of, and I think a lot of people aren’t,” Hess said.

He explained that his connection to representing the country is grounded in personal relationships rather than politics, adding, “I think for me, it’s more I’m representing my friends and family back home, the people that represented it before me, all the things that I believe are good about the U.S.”

“If it aligns with my moral values, I feel like I’m representing it,” Hess continued. “Just because I’m wearing the flag doesn’t mean I represent everything that’s going on in the U.S. I just kind of want to do it for my friends and my family and the people that support me getting here.”

Trump responded publicly on Truth Social, framing Hess’ remarks as disloyal.

“U.S. Olympic Skier, Hunter Hess, a real Loser, says he doesn’t represent his Country in the current Winter Olympics,” Trump wrote, before writing, “If that’s the case, he shouldn’t have tried out for the Team, and it’s too bad he’s on it. Very hard to root for someone like this. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

Moments like this are not new to the Olympic stage. Long before athlete protests became routine headlines, U.S. Olympians were already challenging America in full view of the world. At the 1968 Mexico City Olympics, Tommie Smith and John Carlos raised Black Power fists on the medal podium, calling out racial injustice at home and signaling that the nation’s ideals did not always match its reality.

However, unlike Trump, President Lyndon Johnson did not condemn the athletes.

This particular controversy with Hess and Trump played out as Olympic attention overseas was already heightened. During the Opening Ceremony in Milan, Team USA athletes were met with cheers as they entered San Siro Stadium. The mood shifted when Vice President JD Vance and his wife, Usha Vance, appeared on the stadium’s Jumbotron.

Cheers faded into boos, a moment that spread quickly online before the broadcast cut away.

Back in the U.S., Trump’s post sparked immediate reaction on Threads, where users criticized the former president and defended Hess.

One person wrote, “Dodged the draft 5 times, 2 impeachments, 2 divorces, 6 bankruptcies, 34 felony convictions. But Hunter Hess is a loser?”

Another added, “Imagine using the power of the presidency to bully an Olympic skier because he didn’t perform the required loyalty ritual. That’s not strength. It’s insecurity with a megaphone.”

A third comment focused on irony, writing, “Calling an Olympian a LOSER when he cant accept that he was a fkn LOSER in 2020 election..is pure irony….fkn.”

Supportive messages also circulated.

“GO HUNTER!!! American’s on the right side of history are rooting for you,” one Threads user wrote.

Another posted, “We support you, Hunter Hess. Don’t listen to the guy who just s—t himself.”

One comment broadened the scope beyond Hess alone.

“The athletes get ZERO funding from the United States. Zero tax dollars support their work,” the critic wrote, adding, “They get to the Olympics through years of hard work & dedication to their sport. Anyone who doesn’t understand the 1st Amendment rights of the athletes does not understand the Constitution applies to all citizens all the time. Your VP is being booed on the world stage. It’s not just people like Hunter Hess speaking out. Nobody likes you. At all.”

Team USA declined to comment on the situation, according to AXIOS.

Hess has not responded directly to Trump’s remarks and remains focused on preparing for competition.

What began as a measured answer about personal values has instead become another example of how Olympic moments, once intended to unify, now routinely double as political flashpoints.