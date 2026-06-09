‘Sad’: Charles Barkley Thought He Was Being Funny —But Some NBA Finals Viewers Are Calling His Suggestive Cardi B Comment Completely Inappropriate

Charles Barkley retired from the NBA more than two decades ago, but his outspoken personality helped him become one of sports TV’s biggest stars.

Fans love Sir Chuck’s humor, while critics say his unfiltered comments often go too far. He’s also let plenty of curse words slip on live television.

But one thing he’s never done is hold back his opinions.

Charles Barkley makes joke about Cardi B’s body and leaves pearl-clutching fans fuming. (Photo by Lisa O’Connor/AFP/Getty Images; Rich Polk/Getty Images for Fanatics)

His long-running jokes about San Antonio’s “big ol’ women” upset many fans.

A more recent moment like that occurred during Game 3 of the NBA Finals matchup between the New York Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs.

During “Inside The NBA” coverage of the Monday, June 8 game, Barkley shared in intrusive thoughts during Cardi B’s halftime performance.

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The New York rapper was in the middle of performing her career-launching song “Bodak Yellow” while the “Inside The NBA” co-hosts Ernie Johnson, Shaquille O’Neal, Kenny “The Jet” Smith, and Barkley discussed the second quarter of the game.

Johnson said, “We’ve been competing with Cardi B here,” joking on who had more eyes on them.

Barkley quipped, “We lost,” before quickly following up with a joke that didn’t land the way he intended.

“I don’t know if those B’s. Those might be Cardi D’s”



We have lost Charles Barkley tonight folks https://t.co/ZzStZF5VRL — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) June 9, 2026

“I don’t know if those B’s,” he said, “They might be Cardi D’s.”

The 63-year-old was referring to the way Cardi’s chest nearly spilling out her top.

She wore a gray croc leather matching set that included a bustier top and skintight pants.

The Chuckster couldn’t help himself as he continued, “I’m pretty sure those aren’t B’s. She has the wrong initials.”

Knowing they couldn’t stop Barkley, his co-hosts did nothing but laugh.

But the remark did not land well with viewers like it did with his co-hosts.

One person who found the joke to be distasteful said, “The man is a grown adult on national television reducing a performer to her body like it’s 1995. It’s not funny, it’s not clever, it’s just sad.

Another person wrote, “Aye that Charles Barkley Cardi statement was super unprofessional bruh. Joke off air with ish like that, not live tv for the NBA finals. Do better chuck. @ESPNNBA.”

Someone else typed, “This comment was out of line for a sports commentator.”

Others who seemed more familiar with Barkley’s regular commentary had an opposite opinion.

One person said, “Only Chuck can say something that wild and still be loved for it.”

Another wrote, “Well if anyone knows Charles, that is not an unusual comment for him to make.”

It’s unclear whether Cardi B has met Barkley before, but she is absolutely aware of his comment. However, she does not seem to be as upset as some fans.

In fact, she reposted a report that “Cardi D” was trending at No. 7 on X.

That wasn’t the only hot take Barkley had of the night. He shared his thoughts on Game 3 of the Finals, which was a letdown for many New Yorkers who brought massive energy to the city in support of the Knicks. It’s the first time the team has been to the NBA Finals since 1999, when they lost 4-1 against the San Antonio Spurs.

Now the teams are facing off again, and it looked bright for the Knicks as they led the Finals 2-0. But in Monday’s game, they just couldn’t keep up with the Spurs’ cohesive teamwork, and they lost 115-111.

Many people wanted to blame contentious President Donald Trump, as he made his first appearance at an NBA Finals game. Fans claimed his attendance at Madison Square Garden was bad luck for the team.

But Barkley disagrees that Trump had any effect on the game’s outcome.

He said, “No, sh-t no. That had nothing to do with it. I thought the Spurs outplayed them. The Knicks got to find a way to get off to a better start.”

Game 4 between the Knicks and the Spurs will take place Wednesday, June 10 at Madison Square Garden again before the teams head back to San Antonio to play at the Frost Bank Center.