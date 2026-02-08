‘She’s Just as Bald as He Is’: Melania Trump’s Poised Appearance Falls Apart When the Wind Exposes Her Secret

Melania Trump has built a public image rooted in polish, restraint, and visual control. But while there’s been plenty of chatter about her new movie debuting in theaters — and the very online spectacle of random women in MAGA circles dressing up like her — social media has been busy pushing a very different narrative.

Circulating photos zoom in tightly on her hair, with critics claiming an exposed weave job that looked uneven and poorly blended. The images sparked a wave of blunt commentary and jokes, with some users going as far as to say she appeared bald. What began as casual teasing quickly escalated as screenshots were shared, enlarged, and reposted across platforms.

Social media explodes after viral post turned Melania Trump’s hair into internet fodder after users zeroed in on a possible bald spot. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

‘His Head is Numb’: Trump Debuts a New Hairstyle to Cover Thinning After a Painful On-Camera Moment Had Viewers Zooming In

The chatter gained momentum on Threads, where one user shared three images, two showing her hair looking unkempt, writing, “I love how she’s just as bald as he is. So many extensions, toppers, and comb-overs.”

The post spread rapidly, setting the tone for the conversation that followed.

Another commenter leaned further into comparison, writing, “Exactly they got everything going. Extensions Pieces Wigs His over the scalp reduction. Her hair in the front always flying out over her scalp unnaturally like his used to do till a recent ‘hair’ change. What else.”

A third added a pop-culture jab, calling her “Cruella DeVille,” mocking the messy appearance captured in the photos.

While the teasing felt fresh, it wasn’t new territory. This was not the first time her hair had been dissected online.

Back in 2024, before her husband returned to office, a similar moment unfolded after a photo shared on X accidentally exposed a new angle.

The image showed Melania and Donald Trump from behind as they waited to ring the bell at the New York Stock Exchange. Dressed in a light gray pantsuit, Melania appeared chic, her signature caramel-colored hair cascading down her shoulders. But social media attention quickly locked onto the back of her head.

Almost immediately, users began speculating that her extensions had shifted. Some asked if there was a “hole” in the middle of her hair, while others circulated closer images, insisting it was visible. The scrutiny spread fast, with commenters revisiting older photos and comparing angles.

Ready to ring the bell on the New York Stock Exchange.

President Trump will lead a great American comeback! pic.twitter.com/uH235bxRlD — JD Vance (@JDVance) December 12, 2024

As the conversation widened, comparisons followed. She was not the first woman connected to the Trump family whose hair became a talking point online.

In 2014, an image of Donald Trump’s late mother resurfaced, with users drawing visual parallels between the president and his mother’s similar coiffed hairstyles. Mary Anne MacLeod Trump’s blond swoop seemed to cartoonishly float high upon her head in the flick. The decades-old screenshot transformed into meme material, fueling jokes about inherited his hair silhouette from his mom.

Why is there a hole in Melania Trump's head? pic.twitter.com/94v4q0iGja — Truth Seeker (@_TruthZone_) December 13, 2024

Still, the recent reaction, that could apply to the stock exchange visit, was not one-sided. As mockery intensified, others pushed back, questioning why hair enhancements were being treated as scandalous at all.

“I don’t see what he big deal is about wearing extensions. Most celebrities and models wear extensions. It’s how they get all of their length and fullness. And apparently I’m the weird one for only spending $50-$60 for a haircut at the salon. Everyone else is spending $200+ and getting far more done,” one user wrote.

Another comment took aim at the tone of the criticism itself, adding, “What a miserable life you have to make such a jealous comment.”

By the end, the moment followed a familiar arc: a few images sparked jokes, the jokes turned into pile-ons, and the pile-ons met resistance.

The scrutiny didn’t dismantle Melania Trump’s carefully maintained image, but it cracked it just enough to remind the internet that even the most controlled appearances can unravel under a zoom lens, a screenshot, and a very loud comment section.