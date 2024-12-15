‘Maybe She’s Balding’: Melania Trump’s Struggling Hair Sparks Debate as Vice President-elect JD Vance Exposes First Lady’s Bad Weave

Soon-to-be first lady Melania Trump is known for meticulously curating her image whenever she appears alongside her husband, President-elect Donald Trump.

Now, a recent appearance has sparked speculation. People are talking about who styles her hair and considering the notion that she is not as natural a beauty with the perfect hair and shape as the MAGA machine would have people believe.

Fans on social media peeped a picture that showed that soon-to-be first lady Melania Trump might be wearing a weave.(Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Vice President-elect J.D. Vance unintentionally fueled this discussion when he shared a photo on Dec. 12 on the X platform. The image captured the back of Melania’s head as she and Donald Trump waited to ring the bell to open the day’s session of the New York Stock Exchange.

He captioned it, “Ready to ring the bell on the New York Stock Exchange,” adding, “President Trump will lead a great American comeback!”

Ready to ring the bell on the New York Stock Exchange.

President Trump will lead a great American comeback! pic.twitter.com/uH235bxRlD — JD Vance (@JDVance) December 12, 2024

Dressed in her light gray pants suit, Melania looked chic, with her usual caramel-colored hair cascading down her shoulders. But something was different.

Immediately after seeing the back of Melania’s head, social media users started to weigh in, surmising that this is a case of hair extensions gone wrong.

X users were quick to share their observations, asking, “Why is there a hole in Melania Trump’s head?”

Why is there a hole in Melania Trump's head? pic.twitter.com/94v4q0iGja — Truth Seeker (@_TruthZone_) December 13, 2024

One user bluntly suggested, “Maybe she’s balding,” while another noted, “Thinning hair causes that.”

Another speculated, “I’m guessing she has extensions. Her hair was not done very well, very frizzy, she probably did it herself and did not check the back well enough.”

To gain professional insight, the Daily Mail consulted Julia North, a London-based hairstylist. With 15 years of experience specializing in extensions, North provided a detailed professional assessment.

“Looking at that specific photo, yes, those appear to be tape-in or beaded-row extensions,” North explained, adding, “You can spot the telltale signs where the natural hair meets the extension pieces, particularly visible in the mid-sections.”

North further speculated that Melania is likely wearing “premium quality, European human hair extensions, probably 18 to 20 inches in length.”

The discussion comes at a notable time for the Trumps, who recently returned to the United States after attending the reopening of the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. This week was especially exciting as the 45th president was featured on the cover of Time and was named the magazine’s Person of the Year.

Donald Trump is TIME's Person of the Year https://t.co/IjP5W2otV5 pic.twitter.com/CVHX9o0DB3 — TIME (@TIME) December 12, 2024

While the speculation about hair extensions might seem trivial, it highlights the intense public scrutiny that public figures, especially those in the political spotlight, continuously face regarding their personal appearance.

During her tenure as first lady, Michelle Obama faced frequent scrutiny, much of it targeting her physical appearance, particularly her hair and clothing.

As the first African American first lady, her natural hairstyles and bold fashion choices often ignited debates over what was deemed “appropriate” for the role. Critics labeled her styles “unprofessional,” reflecting their racially biased perceptions of beauty and decorum.

A notable controversy involved her sleeveless dresses, with critics claiming her toned arms clashed with traditional first lady expectations.

“People called me all kinds of things when I was campaigning for Barack, like it was a competition,” Obama said during Oprah Winfrey’s “2020 Vision” tour.

“They called me un-American, and this stuff sticks with you. Men talked about the size of my butt. There are people who were telling me I was angry. That stuff hurts.”

Some voters even deemed her casual attire, such as shorts on vacation, unbecoming —despite her oftentimes wearing dresses and suits that looked similar to those of Jacqueline Kennedy, another popular first lady known for her fashion.

The difference was clear: Obama was Black, and Kennedy was white.

While such criticism underscored societal double standards, Michelle’s supporters celebrated her style and authenticity.

Melania’s recent hair controversy may lack the racial undertones of Michelle Obama’s experience, but it underscores the broader issue of scrutinizing women in public life based on their appearance.

As Melania prepares to step back into the White House, the public’s fixation on her appearance will likely continue. Her recent photo serves as a reminder that even carefully curated images can slip and get people talking.