‘Like Father Like Son’: Barron Attends Party With Trump at Mar-a-Lago — Melania Reportedly Furious After Young Models Treat Him Like Fair Game

President Donald Trump is used to being the center of attention when it comes to scandals and mishaps at Mar-a-Lago, but this time, it’s someone else making headlines about the West Palm Beach drama.

First lady is quite protective of her and Trump’s youngest son, Barron, who has kept a low profile during his father’s two unfortunate presidencies. However, two women brought the 19-year-old NYU student to the forefront, and his mom is pissed.

Gossipers are claiming Melania Trump is reportedly furious after her son with Donald Trump, Barron, came under scrutiny at Mar-a-Lago. (Photo: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Barron’s presence at his father’s exclusive golf resort over the past few months came as a shock to many. Though his parents typically prefer to control the narrative, they couldn’t stop the scandal that began after hosting a Christmas event.

He recently transferred from NYU’s New York campus to the university’s Washington, D.C., campus just a few months before the video was taken. The student moved into the White House with his parents and was seen on video accompanying his dad as they walked through the Mar-a-Lago dining room at a holiday-season event.

However, weeks later, Melania is said to be “furious” that her son’s privacy had been violated after two models shared footage of Barron online on Dec. 26 without her permission.

So furious that reports claimed she threatened to ban the two women responsible for leaked images of Barron circulating online from ever coming back to Mar-a-Lago. Those women are: model Valeria Sokolova and another model, Abla Sofy.

“It’s very understood that guests don’t bother Barron or anyone around him,” a source told People magazine, but denied that anyone was threatened.

“Melania definitely protects her son against anyone taking videos or shots of him that would put him at a disadvantage or portray him in a bad way,” the insider added. “She would put her foot down if necessary but nothing stressful like that has happened.”

“There are guests or other family who come to the club with members during the holidays and at special occasions,” the insider added. “If something happened with one of them, they would quietly be told to stop shooting photos or videos. Not threatened.”

Barron Trump spotted at a Mar-a-Lago party following behind dad, Donald Trump. (Photos: valeriasokolovaofficial/Instagram)

The insider claimed, “Nothing like this happened during the holidays.” The insider added that it’s an unspoken rule Barron is never photographed or filmed when he’s there — which is why the fact that the models posted video of him crossed a line.

Some believe Melania is too overprotective of "Mommy's little baby" who turns 20 next month, claiming "He's an adult in a public space; fair game for photos." But the idea of international models at Trump's party seemed more alarming than other details.

Some believe Melania is too overprotective of “Mommy’s little baby” who turns 20 next month, claiming “He’s an adult in a public space; fair game for photos.” But the idea of international models at Trump’s party seemed more alarming than other details.

“Why are there random, unknown escorts/models at a party where the president is in the first place? Is that the norm these days?” one person asked, while another wondered, “So if they barred the Russians or their assets, would there have even been anyone there?”

A fifth social media user noted, “Melania needs to get a life. Barron is 19 and an adult. He does not need Mommy Dearest dictating his entire life, including when and how he breathes air.”

Despite Melania’s perceived anger, the video is still available on Sokolova’s Instagram page.

Mrs. Trump in her documentary, “Melania,” that Barron became more uncomfortable in public after an assassination attempt was made on Trump, who was shot at during a MAGA rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13, 2024.

Trump was shot at with an AR-15-style rifle by 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, who was shot dead by Secret Service agents. Melania said Barron had anxiety about things like getting out of a vehicle, and when she felt her son was threatened last Christmas, things heated up.