‘She Doesn’t Know’: Brittany Mahomes’ SI Swimsuit Cover Gets a ‘Hard Pass’ from Patrick Mahomes Fans Who Say She ‘Went Too Far’

The wife of NFL star Patrick Mahomes is showing off her post-baby transformation one year after welcoming their third child.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback is married to Brittany Mahomes, the mother of their baby girl Golden, 4-year-old daughter Sterling, and their 3-year-old son Patrick “Bronze” Lavon III. As much as she loves their family photo shoots, sometimes mama has to play on the wild side.

Patrick Mahomes’ wife, Brittany Mahomes, made her debut on the cover of Sports Illustrated for their WAGS issue. (Photo: @brittanylynne/Instagram)

‘Damn Look at The New Implants’: Patrick Mahomes Fans Speculate ‘Pat Bought That Rack’ as Wife Brittany’ Post-Baby Transformation Stuns Social Media

Brittany posed in the latest issue of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit for its NFL WAG-themed edition of the magazine. It also featured Christen Goff, the wife of Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff, and singer Normani, the fiancée of Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf.

Patrick’s wife wore a tiny red-and-white two-piece and another red bikini while striking provocative poses in a video shared on Instagram. The video also highlights Brittany’s new tattoo on her right forearm, featuring the children’s profiles, and another tattoo on her right wrist, written in cursive with their birthdates.

However, it was her poses that had some folks irritated for various reasons. One Instagram user who zoomed in on her face wrote, “The look on her face, like she’s nauseated. Js.”

Another said, “Brittany shows a dull, bored look in her cover shot. And maybe she doesn’t know how to put on a bikini top?”

Social media also referenced Brittany’s MAGA ties. She was revealed to be a Trump supporter before the last presidential election.

“Wow this time she went too far,” one fan commented. “HAAAAAAARD HARD PASSSSSSS SHE IS A MAGTARD,” added another, prompting the response, “Nobody wanted this.”

Several fans thought “Brittany Mahomes had work done on her face. Looks so much better!” suggesting tweaks to her nose, lips and chest area.

Rumors that she had plastic surgery were by Brittany and her trainer. Kirsty Rae, who shared a video on Instagram of Patrick’s wife doing squats with a barbell to prove her enhanced look is the result of the pair working together for a year to achieve her shape.

Speculation first began last summer when Mrs. Mahomes shared photographs from the couple’s Fourth of July celebration in Miami. Brittany was captured in a blue thong one-piece bathing suit with a red and white cover-up.

The Mahomes couple reportedly met in high school back in Texas, and the NFL quarterback proposed in 2020 after the couple dated throughout college and the beginning of his pro football career. They were married in Maui, Hawaii, in 2022.