‘Which Body are We Supposed to Believe???’: Serena Williams’ Fuller Frame In New Video Leaves Critics Confused After Claiming She Got ‘Too Thin’

Nearly two weeks after Serena Williams gave fans a fright over her thin and chiseled figure, the tennis champ has returned to the internet, showing fans she hasn’t completely lost her signature silhouette.

Williams recently shared a fun video of herself attempting to shoot hoops and failing horribly. In the July 23 clip, she propped up her phone in the corner of what appeared to be a game room. Two skee-ball machines sat in the far right corner of the room and on the left of those was a pop-a-shot basketball machine.

The mother of two appeared to give it her best go but she wasn’t super successful at this particular sport. But many fans paid no mind to her performance rather they were focused on her backside.

Serena Williams gives fans some relief after new video shows she’s still got her posterior. (Photo: @serenawilliams/Instagram.)

The renowned tennis player had her blond tresses tied up in a messy bun and opted to put on athletic wear before playing the game. She had on a black Nike tank top and black leggings from the same brand. With her red and green slides on, she took about 50 shots to the hoop but less than half of those actually made it through the net.

She wrote, “Mini hoops, major flop Thank goodness I picked up a racket instead of a basketball….”

Williams then gave props to her father, Richard Williams, who is credited with getting Williams and her sister Venus into the sport of tennis at the age of 4.

“Pops really understood the assignment,” she wrote at the end of the caption. She added Quad City DJ’s song “Space Jam.” to the video as well.

While Williams’ focus was on the game, her fans couldn’t keep their eyes off the voluptuous figure that they thought she lost earlier this month.

One person wrote, “She’s making sure yall know she still draggin that wagon!”

Complimenting her figure, another person said, “You really a brick house smh.” Someone else commented, “She’s lost a load of weight, but she’s still got IT.”

A fifth said, “Serena….look…which body are we supposed to believe???”

Serena Williams shows off her weight loss transformation in new photos. (Photos: @serenawilliams/Instagram)





Williams had social media in a frenzy on July 11 when she shared photos from her workout session. In the five snaps, Williams was wearing a black sports bra and black leggings.

Presumably, her six pack abs were meant to be the star of the moment as that was the body part that had the most muscular tone. But fans were more concerned with how thin they deemed the 23-time Grand Slam singles title winner to be looking in shots.

Williams was faced forward in all of the photos she took in the gym mirror so her the backside of her body wasn’t able to be seen. Still, many people were worried that she may have lost her signature plump posterior.

One person wanting to check wrote, “Turn around we wanna see something,” under her page.

Several other people assumed Williams got on Ozempic, a Type 2 diabetes drug that’s helped some celebrities, and non-celebrities, lose weight, claiming she “doesn’t even look like Serena anymore.”

On The Shade Room, someone asked, “Where the thighs go???”

Luckily, with Williams’ latest video, it’s clear the weight loss was a false alarm.