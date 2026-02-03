‘You Got Caught’: Erika Kirk Plays the Grieving Widow After Her Slip-Up In Leaked Video with Charlie Kirk’s Employees

Erika Kirk is trying to center grief and remembrance after the death of her husband, Charlie Kirk, but critics online aren’t convinced the timing of her latest post is sincere.

The 37-year-old widow returned to Instagram with a reflective message meant to spotlight love, faith, and private memories, at a time when she’s being scrutinized for plotting to take over her husband’s life just days after his passing.

Erika Kirk’s Instagram tribute to her late husband sparked backlash, with critics saying it felt reactive after leaked footage resurfaced. (Photo by Olivier Touron / AFP via Getty Images)

‘Happiest Widow I’ve Ever Seen’: Charlie Kirk’s Widow Goes Viral for Skin-Tight Leather Pants And Flirty Stage Moment with JD Vance

Following a leaked video of her speaking with Charlie’s TPSUA employees, Erika looked happy and joyful despite her disheveled look as she encouraged employees that she would carry out her husband’s plans.

She shared a lengthy caption alongside photos and video from a past trip to Washington, D.C., taken a year earlier. The grieving mom had someone follow her and her child around, banking the footage either for cherished memories or to post later.

In several clips, the conservative couple could be seen telling each other in sweet behind-the-scenes videos that they love each other.

The post read as intimate and emotional, dwelling on quiet moments, shared glances, and the life she says still loops in her mind.

“I find myself reliving the past, not to stay there, but to rewitness God’s humbling grace,” Erika wrote via Instagram on Thursday, Jan. 29. “A living testimony that the Lord was faithful then, and He is faithful still.”

“I relive you in a thousand quiet ways. Especially in these DC memories from a year ago,” Erika wrote.

She continued, “It’s weird even typing out that this was a year ago. I replay it all. The way you love our babies, how we soaked in every moment for the season you worked so hard for and the quiet moments of just the way we looked at each other when words weren’t needed because the depth of love was so felt. It just loops like a sacred film.”

Erika and Charlie married in May 2021 and shared two children, a daughter born in August 2022 and a son born in May 2024. Charlie was shot and killed while speaking at Utah Valley University in September 2025. He was 31.

His death became part of a national conversation about political violence, while Erika stepped into a highly visible leadership role at Turning Point USA.

But instead of softening the moment, the post immediately drew skepticism. Critics flooded the comments questioning whether the tribute was heartfelt or reactive.

“No one believes you,” one person wrote.

Another added, “Posting this because you got caught in your zoom meeting.”

A third commenter said, “You are not tricking anyone Erika. The world sees the truth.”

Others were sharper still, including, “The more you post, the less I believe your ‘grief,” and the blunt assessment, “Everytime Candace drops a bomb… here comes the family post.”

People have been critical of Kirk for months, pointing to her many appearances and how handsy she sometimes seems with other men in the MAGA movement.

Then Candace Owens put a wrinkle in their already fragile friendship. The controversial conservative released audio from a Zoom video on TikTok of Erika speaking privately with Turning Point USA employees just days after Charlie’s death.

The leaked Zoom video is dated Sept. 16, 2025, days after Charlie’s death. In the clip, Erika appears to be speaking informally with a group identified as Charlie’s employees, dressed casually and initially laughing and gleeful.

Correction: Around 5 days after Charlie’s death. — Suppressed News. (@SuppressedNws1) January 29, 2026

“Look at all the thumbs up. Look how cute that is. Sorry, this is a little bit more informal than probably Charlie would be reacting. How sweet. I didn’t know they could do that. I hate Zoom. I never like Zoom,” Erika said at the start of the call.

Her tone shifted from animated to somber as she reassured staff they would remain employed and encouraged them to hold onto their final conversations with Charlie.

“He’s obviously celebrating in heaven,” she said. “There’s a bigger mission at hand.”

She also spoke about how much money they have made as she planned her then-recently deceased husband’s memorial and a merch rollout.

“We have 300,000 new donors. That is a blessing in itself. Again, not normal. Oh, God. I think we have 50,000 plus hat orders to fulfill. It’s weird to say, I’m excited,” she is heard saying.

One critic was outraged, “’We sold 50,000 hats yall’ 5 days after he was murdered viciously is crazy work!”

Owens was extremely close with Kirk before his death but has publicly been at odds with Erika over the past few months.

The two women met privately in December 2025 to reset their relationship. But the leak has done the damage.

What Erika intended as a reflective Instagram tribute instead became more fodder to those who believe that her the bereaved and loving wife presentation is an act — and she is living her best life coming out of her husband’s MAGA shadow.