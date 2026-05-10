‘Is This AI?’: Erika Kirk’s Tribute to Charlie Backfires After Critics Accuse Her of Dragging Kids Into Her Latest ‘Grieving Widow’ Performance

Erika Kirk thought her latest tribute to her late husband, right-wing activist Charlie Kirk, would pull at heartstrings.

Instead, it opened the floodgates to a fresh wave of accusations from critics who insist her grieving widow routine is starting to look more like a carefully staged performance.

One unsettling detail inside the emotional post sparked a darker conversation about grief and who Erika may have been using in the process.

Turning Point USA CEO Erika Kirk, widow of late right-wing political activist Charlie Kirk, has folks questioning her sincerity after a viral post of her late husband. (Photo by Olivier Touron / AFP via Getty Images)

On Friday, May 8, Kirk shared a video montage to honor her fifth wedding anniversary with her late husband. It included footage of Charlie proposing to a teary-eyed Erika, as well as footage of the couple’s wedding and touching moments with their children.

After their 2021 wedding, they welcomed their first child, a daughter, in August 2022 and a son in May 2024.

“Even though our kids won’t see our love ‘grow old together’ from an earthly standpoint,” Erika wrote in her caption. “They’ll see it from a Heavenly one. And I’ll tell them of our love story any moment I can. Happy Anniversary to the love of my life.”

But her followers instantly noticed something strange about the children featured in the tribute.

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The video included an audio clip of Erika showing photos and telling a “story” with a young girl believed to be her daughter.

“Once upon a time, there was a … mama and a daddy and they loved each other very much. Mommy and daddy wanted to have a family together. Keke and her baby brother,” said the young girl’s voice. She then expressed how much she missed and loved her dad, as did Erika.

“I love you,” a male voice can be heard. Erika then adds, “I love you babe.”

Speculation quickly spread that the voices may not have been real at all, fueling accusations that Erika had once again slipped into “performance mode” to sell the image of a devastated widow.

Some people responded in her comments, telling her “Congratulations,” and sharing sympathy for their two children.

Even though our kids won’t see our love “grow old together” from an earthly stand point; they’ll see it from a Heavenly one. And I’ll tell them of our love story any moment I can.



Happy Anniversary to the love of my life. pic.twitter.com/PAXTyxm7ly — Erika Kirk (@MrsErikaKirk) May 8, 2026

But things took a turn as not everyone was buying her widow’s tears, suggesting she’s been doing more “celebrating instead of mourning.”

“Oh no, she dragged the kids in her ‘feel sorry for me’ propaganda videos! We know what you did last Summer Miss Frantze! We know know!” said one person.

Another asked, “Is this sound ai generated just like the ‘I appoint my wife Erika Kirk…’?? lol TP [h]as taken a turn for the worst with her.” “The Ai voice overs with the baby voices are killing me,” noted a third person online.

Many went on to claim Erika “betrayed and duped” Charlie with her actions since his passing last year. She has sparked more viral moments since taking over as Turning Point USA CEO than she did before Charlie’s passing.

“She played the part of a loving wife while he was alive, but forgot to do the grieving widow routine after he passed. [All of her] actions after his death make it look like Charley was just played,” noted one person.

The comments piled on, drawing theories on exactly what Kirk’s post meant. “What are you trying to prove?” asked one person.

Between X and Instagram, a few people responded with GIFs from comedian Druski’s hilarious skit titled “How Conservative Women in America act.”

Erika Kirk celebrating her and Charlie's anniversary in 2026: pic.twitter.com/7YNY5qUdy6 — JohnnyVomits (@JohnnyVomits) May 8, 2026

The video featured Druski in a white suit and blonde wig, mocking Erika’s fireworks-filled appearances after Charlie’s passing. It went viral, receiving more than 8 million views, as well as a rebuke from the president, who suggested Erika sue Druski.

Kirk never directly responded to Druski. But she did drop a video blasting those who mock her in a way that makes folks question her sanity. She pushed back against scandalous allegations from people who suggested she had anything to do with her husband’s passing.

“I have comedians dressing up in white face,” Erika said. “I have people saying I’m not fit to be CEO. I have Candace Owens claiming I murdered my husband. And the list goes on and on.”

A gunman killed Charlie last September while he spoke about gun violence at a university. Authorities say 22-year-old Tyler James Robinson opened fire at Utah Valley before police captured him after a day-and-a-half manhunt. Prosecutors charged him with aggravated murder.

Ahead of Robinson’s preliminary hearing, which begins July 6. A judge ruled Friday that cameras will be allowed in the courtroom. Given Erika’s headline-grabbing behavior so far, many expect her appearance to draw attention too.