‘I Don’t Think He Knew It Was Being Recorded’: Trump Didn’t Mean for This to Get Out — Admits He Shouldn’t Be That Way, Keeps Talking Anyway and Reveals Way More Than He Should

A leaked White House video has put fresh scrutiny on President Donald Trump after he made a candid admission about what drives his judgment, echoing concerns that have followed him for years.

The president has long spoken off the cuff, often saying whatever comes to mind without hesitation. Supporters see that as authenticity, while critics argue it has repeatedly led him into moments that raise deeper questions about his decision-making.

President Donald Trump takes a question from a reporter after signing an executive order in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on March 31, 2026. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP via Getty Images)

At an Easter luncheon at the White House on Wednesday, April 1, Trump made another one of those types of wild comments he’s famous for, so egregious in fact the White House scrubbed the entire event from its website.

Standing at a brown wood podium emblazoned with a giant gilded eagle with three American flags towering behind him, Trump made a remark that had some people wondering why he so readily exposed how easy it is to manipulate him as he was singing the praises of a lunch attendee when he veered off script, saying, “I love this guy.”

‘I Feel Embarrassed’: Trump Just Sits There as His Oval Office Guest Crosses the Line — It Quickly Turns So Obscene the White House Deletes the Video, but the Internet Already Has It

“He’s so nice to me,” Trump continued before making a serious admission, adding, “You know we’re not supposed to be seduced that way, right? But I am.”

Then he went even further making a stunning statement, even supporters wonder if he probably should have kept to himself.

“When somebody is nice to me, I love that person, even if they’re bad people. I couldn’t care less. I’ll fight to the end for them,” he crowed in a video that the White House removed from the its website, but not before clips from it were downloaded and disseminated.

Social media erupted over his seemingly honest assessment of his susceptibility to flattery.

***Leaked White House Video***



Trump: “You know, we’re not supposed to be seduced that way, right? But I am. When someone’s nice to me, I love that person. Even if they’re bad people, I couldn’t care less. I’ll fight to the end for them.” pic.twitter.com/8cmLs13Cbx — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) April 2, 2026

“I mean this is it right here. He’s the perfect puppet for all these other big players. He’s dumb as f-ck and will do anything you say if you pay him or praise him,” X user Plastic Pod Heart declared.

Others remarked Trump’s revelation is no surprise.

“Kamala Harris warned us that if Trump were to be elected, he would be easily manipulated with flattery and favors,” Sam K. noted with a photo of Trump walking next to Russia’s president Vladimir Putin.

Larry Panozzo added, “The most honest speech he has ever given. I don’t think he knew it was being recorded. He thought he was just finally amongst his favorite loyal people.”

Trump’s press team tried to scrub the video of this intended private event in which the president was unusually expansive in ways that could be politically damaging, such as his comments about day care and how Medicare and Medicaid should be sacrificed to pay for more American military escapades.

The White House has removed this video from their social media channels.



But not before we could post it. https://t.co/arlnXPVhc2 — Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) April 2, 2026

But the astonishing remarks has been a point of concern for years.

Former national security adviser H.R. McMaster has already put that scrutiny in plain terms, according to Politico.

In promoting his 2024 memoir, he said Trump could be manipulated through flattery and described White House meetings during Trump’s first term as competitive displays of sycophancy, warning that Putin in particular understood how to use praise and personal stroking to get inside Trump’s decision-making.

That concern has not stayed confined to ex-aides or critics.

Reporting during Trump’s second term has shown world leaders openly adjusting their playbook around the belief that flattery works on him.

The Associated Press reported that foreign leaders dealing with Trump were effectively following the same formula: pile on praise, stay patient and find a way to make him feel validated.

Absolute humiliation for the White House. Prominent counterterrorism expert Joe Kent reveals the Zionist lobby completely manipulated Donald Trump by playing to his ego. They tricked him into starting a catastrophic war against his own instincts. pic.twitter.com/I1AwxBxetC — Furkan Gözükara (@FurkanGozukara) April 3, 2026

Reuters reporting also noted that NATO leaders rolled out a full charm offensive to keep Trump happy, with Secretary General Mark Rutte even likening him to a “daddy” figure while the alliance tried to smooth over deeper disagreements.

And the darker implication is the one critics keep circling back to: if allies and aides think praise is the access point, what about the bad actors Trump himself seems willing to excuse once that switch gets flipped?

McMaster’s warning specifically pointed to Putin, and years earlier former acting CIA director Michael Morell argued that Putin had effectively flattered Trump into positions favorable to Russia, describing him as an “unwitting agent” in a formulation that drew enormous attention at the time.

Taken together, those warnings help explain why Trump’s leaked admission sounds less like an offhand joke and more like him confirming, out loud, the very vulnerability others have long feared could be exploited by people with far darker motives.