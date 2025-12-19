‘Look at the Lady Watching’: Trump’s Cabinet Under Fire After He Nearly ‘Faceplants’ Mid-Speech — and No One Moves

While signing an executive order Thursday to reclassify marijuana, Donald Trump couldn’t help himself.

The president struggled while seated at the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office, despite being surrounded by a team of doctors and military vets.

As medical professionals shared research about the cannabis industry, Trump appeared to fight to stay alert, repeatedly opening and closing his eyes, while his head dipped forward before snapping back upright.

WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 18: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks with Howard Kessler (R) after signing an executive order in the Oval Office of the White House on December 18, 2025 in Washington, DC. During the ceremony, Trump signed the order reclassifying marijuana as a schedule III drug. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Trump had lost a battle with sleep right in front of cameras, and his movements grew harder to ignore — a slow slump forward, a sudden jerk, then another.

At one point, the struggle was no longer subtle as the 79-year-old shifted back and forth in his seat, in an apparent effort to keep himself awake. But the awkwardness seemed to ripple through the room as nearby attendees clocked exactly what was happening in real time.

Social media users ran wild with theories, suggesting that MAGA people will simply make excuses for Trump’s behavior.

“He wasn’t dozing off, he was filling his diaper,” wrote one person, while another said, “The head jerk was when he caught a whiff of himself.”

Trump's face droops as he struggles to stay awake during another on-camera event pic.twitter.com/BK1aztIB7P — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 18, 2025

Noting his history of falling asleep at his desk, one person noted, “He’s totally gonna faceplant any day now.“

A few suggested the oldest sitting president, “should stop fighting and do what his body is telling him to do:” rest. But some floated the idea that Trump, who has repeatedly stated he doesn’t smoke or drink alcohol, sampled the product. “He had just toked up on some Indica, happens to the best of us.”

Trump’s administration staff also came under fire for always sitting idly by as their boss continues to nod off during discussions meant to be essential and substantive. One person added, “Why does he do this to himself? Look at the lady watching him in disbelief. This man cannot be embarrassed.”

Seen once is awkward.

Seen repeatedly is a problem. pic.twitter.com/nMyR4peFAt — 𝐀𝐧𝐧𝐚 𝐊𝐎𝐌𝐒𝐀 | 🇪🇺🇫🇷🇵🇱🇺🇦 (@tweet4Anna_NAFO) December 19, 2025

His unexpected, mid-day naps have become part of the jokes comedians and his political rivals make about him. Just a few weeks ago, one of his most active online tormenters. California Gov. Gavin Newsom, took aim at the Republican rabble-rouser for repeatedly nodding off on camera.

On Dec. 9, the governor’s official press office account on social media shared a screenshot of Trump, 79, knocked out and slumped over in the chair with his eyes closed and his mouth open during a White House meeting.

“Wow! President Trump is a titan of wellness, his stamina is unmatched! Our commander-in-chief only needs a tiny nap to power through a full meeting. Get this man into the Olympics ASAP!” Newsom’s team tweeted, along with the image of the MAGA chief dozing.

Newsom’s digital takedown of POTUS falling asleep on the job inspired other social media users to join in poking fun at Trump. One critic sarcastically agreed, “Sleepy and dopey all in one.”

Wow! President Trump is a titan of wellness, his stamina is unmatched! Our commander-in-chief only needs a tiny nap to power through a full meeting. Get this man into the Olympics ASAP! pic.twitter.com/gb3BqHvGfD — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) December 11, 2025

“He needs the Noble Sleep Prize,” an amateur comedian mockingly recommended, referring to Trump’s longstanding obsession with being awarded the Nobel Peace Prize like former President Barack Obama.

Over the past two months, Trump has been caught several times battling to keep his eyes open while attending public meetings. The Washington Post reported that the president spent nearly 20 minutes fighting off sleep during an Oval Office press event on Nov. 6.

Over the past two months, Trump has repeatedly appeared to struggle to stay awake during public appearances, fueling renewed questions about his stamina.

A similar moment unfolded during a White House roundtable, when his head visibly dipped forward before he abruptly jolted himself awake as Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins spoke. In another Oval Office press event, he was observed fighting off sleep for nearly 20 minutes, his eyes repeatedly drooping as the event dragged on.

Trump has also appeared low-energy while presiding over a Cabinet meeting that stretched beyond two hours, a setting where he was expected to lead the discussion.

As scrutiny mounted, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt brushed off the concerns, insisting Trump had been “listening attentively” even as administration officials around him went out of their way to praise his engagement.

Trump biographer Michael Wolff claims that White House aides have to deal with a hostile work environment because the most powerful person on the planet is having trouble staying awake throughout the day.

“You can’t wake him up. Also, the cameras are running. Everybody is in a low-level panic now, all of the time, about Trump falling asleep because then he gets mad,” Wolff, 72, said on the “Inside Trump’s Head” podcast.

The author of the controversial 2018 book “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House” also stated, “He gets angry. He essentially blames the people around him for the fact that he fell asleep.”

Woff also suggested that there is a sense among people around Trump that he may be losing interest in the presidency. The award-winning journalist claimed that although Trump likes success, he “certainly doesn’t like hard work.”