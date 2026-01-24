‘You’re Not My Mom!’: MAGA Pundit Unravels on CNN Arguing Over Kristi Noem — Until One Guest Stays Calm and Uses Just Two Words to Send Him Spiraling

Fighting among panelists on nightly shows is nothing new, but this time on CNN “NewsNight with Abby Phillip” a raging MAGA podcaster took it to the next level before finding himself in the crosshairs and shut down in spectacular fashion by a fellow podcaster.

It happened during a discussion Tuesday night, Jan. 20, about ICE’s weeks long deadly immigration enforcement crackdown in Minneapolis.

CNN guests go toe-to-toe on “NewsNight with Abby Phillip”. (Credit: CNN Video Screengrab)

“PoliticsGirl” podcaster and author Leigh McGowan was asking for proof that the Trump administration has actually arrested “murders, rapists and criminals,” as they’ve claimed and not “line cooks and roofers and abuelas and healthcare workers,” as so many Americans suspect.

President Donald Trump nor his lead attack dog, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has offered no evidence except a few photos to show who they are arresting, detaining and deporting.

“The thing is, it‘s not political to say that we don‘t want murderers in our country. We don‘t want pedophiles in our country. We want those people identified, and we want those people punished,” McGowan started to say, before conservative podcaster Ben Ferguson tried to shut her up, forcing Phillip to jump in as referee.

“Then why are you not working with ICE to get rid of them?” the irate Trump supporter demanded to know, referring to officials in sanctuary cities such as Minneapolis, who have repeatedly called for federal immigration agents to leave.

“Do not interrupt me,” a furious McGowan clapped back. “I’ve said nothing, and you keep talking!”

Ferguson interrupted again, “You just said you want to get rid of them, but you don‘t work with ICE.”

Phillip jumped in at that point, admonishing Ferguson. “Let‘s let her make her point so we can understand what she’s trying to say. Go ahead.”

McGowan, who also took down another pro-MAGA commentator Scott Jennings a few days earlier over the administration’s refusal to release all the Epstein files, then encouraged Trump to address the American people and “prove you are getting the worst of the worst.

“Show us the murderers and the rapist and the killers that you are arresting,’” McGowan started again.

Once again, Ferguson tried to interject, but McGowan wasn’t having any of it.

“You can’t stop yourself, man. Zip it,” she yelled.

“Sorry, you’re not my mom,” Ferguson shot back like a spoiled child. “Second of all, you don’t get to make it up. We’ve had the posters at the White House … You said, ‘Show them to me.’ We have showed them.”

Phillip was forced to jump in again, “Ben, just a second.”

Social media applauded McGowan and her efforts at government accountability.

“Leigh McGowan is a national f-cking treasure! Thank you for doing the work @politicsgirl,” a Threads user cheered.

Another pointed out the obvious, “He has to interrupt, because he is afraid of what SHE has to say.”

“OMG. FINALLY!! Someone who says everything we want to say and more. YES!!! “You’re not my mom!” HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA! Can’t believe those words came out of a grown man’s mouth on national TV. How embarrassin,” another Threads user chimed in.

“The pouty little tantrum look on his face when he’s told truth,” mocked another.

And McGowan was far from finished. “Prove you’re not rounding up line cooks and roofers and abuelas and health care workers, and you’re giving them actual due process and cause,” McGowan demanded, something Trump and his ICE Barnie, Noem, have not done.

McGowan also pointed out the administration has refused to release the complete Epstein files, even as a new law requires it to.

The tense exchange between McGowan and Ferguson comes Noem continues to brag about arrest numbers in Minneapolis, using raw totals as political cover while refusing to show evidence that ICE is targeting the “worst of the worst” she claims. The gap between the numbers she promotes and the reality playing out in neighborhoods has fueled outrage, protests, and growing calls for accountability.

It also follows the ICE killing of Minneapolis resident and American citizen Renee Good, who was shot and killed by ICE agent Johnathan Ross as she tried to drive away from a growing ICE protest in her neighborhood.

The Trump administration in the days since has tried to demonize Good and her family and even threatened to investigate her wife as they continue to insist Ross did nothing wrong when he gunned down Good in the street like a dog.

And even now Trump is threatening to send in federal troops as critics maintain the president and ICE’s ongoing presence in Minneapolis is the sole reason for the continuing unrest.