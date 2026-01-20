‘Kristi Is Losing Her S—’: Noem Pulls Out-of-Pocket Move on Camera, Gets Checked by the Host — But Viewers Say This Brutal Protest Song Will Send Her Into a Full Spiral

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem seemed to think she had the upper hand during a tense Sunday appearance on CBS’ “Face the Nation” — but by the time the dust settled, she had been checked on live TV and left staring down a viral protest song so savage that viewers said it might haunt her longer than the interview itself.

Noem’s exchange with CBS News anchor Margaret Brennan aired as protests and scrutiny intensified around Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations in Minnesota, drawing swift backlash online and renewed questions about transparency, accountability and the administration’s handling of the case.

U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem talks to reporters outside the West Wing following a television interview at the White House in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

The most heated moment came when Brennan asked about the condition of ICE agent Jonathan Ross, who fired the shots that killed Good on Jan. 7.

Noem cut her off mid-question. “Don’t say his name, for heaven’s sakes,” Noem said as Brennan gathered herself in a brief state of shock. “We shouldn’t have people continue to dox law enforcement.”

But Brennan fired back that Ross’ identity was already public, still Noem doubled down. “I know but that doesn’t mean it should continue to be said,” she replied, adding that Ross and his family had faced attacks, without specifying by whom.

Ross has been repeatedly identified as the agent who shot into Good’s vehicle following a verbal confrontation involving another agent. Police officers involved in shootings are typically named as part of public records and court proceedings, but administration officials have framed the public release of names as “doxxing,” particularly amid anti-ICE protests.

The exchange capped a combative interview in which Noem accused Brennan and CBS News of misleading the public.

As Brennan attempted to pin down whether Ross had been placed on administrative leave or was under investigation, Noem repeatedly deflected.

“I’m not going to talk about his medical records,” she said when asked about his condition, even though administration officials had recently claimed Ross suffered internal bleeding after being struck by Good’s SUV.

The interview sparked a wave of reaction on social media, much of it focused on Noem’s accusation that Brennan had endangered the agent by saying his name.

Critics accused Noem of hypocrisy and deflection.

“She’s the one who doxxed him originally by pointing out a previous incident. She’s so unserious and blatantly stupid,” one person wrote.

Others were angrier, questioning Noem’s immediate defense of the agent after the shooting. “Someone needs to threaten her lying a*s!! Did you do a thoughtful investigation when you immediately called Ms. [Good] a damn domestic terrorist right after she was murdered?”

Another accused the administration of shielding Ross: “Meanwhile, by hiding him, she is an accessory to murder.”

“This is completely disgusting , not accepting responsibility for the lack of training for the nazis, Shame on face the nation. Disgusting disgusting disgusting disgusting,” one commenter fumed.

Criticism also landed on CBS News, with some arguing Brennan should have pressed harder. “Why bother having her on if you’re not going to stop the gaslighting?” one viewer asked. Another added: “100%. Get in front of the message, don’t repeat it. CBS is now an arm of MAGA.”

Others say the reckoning is coming for Trump’s administration.

“Krusty is losing her shit on a daily basis. It’s a dead heat on who 🍊💩🤡will hurl under the bus first. It’s narrowing to her and Bondi. Might end up being a twofor.”

But while Noem was in her tense back and forth with Brennan, other social media users were reliving a viral video of the hundreds of protesters singing to their heart’s content. With drums in the background, they harmonized, “Heyyyy, Kristi Noem …. I wanna know ..ohhhh … why you’re such a c_t.”

Viewers were delighted to stumbled upon the video. “Normally I despise the c-word, but she is actually the living example of that word,” said one viewer.

Back in the studio, Noem was pressed on the scope of the administration’s immigration crackdown in Minnesota. She said the deployment of nearly 3,000 federal agents would continue until “all the dangerous people are picked up.”

When Brennan asked for a breakdown of how many detainees had committed violent crimes versus civil immigration violations, Noem claimed that every person detained had committed a crime and that 70 percent had been charged with or convicted of violent offenses.

Brennan pushed back, citing DHS’s own data, showing that only 47 percent had criminal convictions.

“It’s not 70%,” Brennan said.

“Yes, it is. It absolutely is, Margaret,” Noem insisted, adding: “You keep changing your percentage. You pick and choose what numbers you think work … no matter how much you guys keep lying and don’t tell the public the truth.”

The interview unfolded against a volatile backdrop in Minneapolis, where federal immigration raids and the killing of Good, a 37-year-old mother of three, have fueled more than a week of protests and clashes between demonstrators and federal law enforcement.

Noem repeatedly portrayed Minneapolis as uniquely dangerous, claiming ICE agents there face organized and “funded” protesters and levels of violence not seen in other cities. She dismissed calls to expand crowd-control and de-escalation training for ICE agents, insisting they are already “highly trained” and rejecting criticism from local leaders.