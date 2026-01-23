‘What Are Those!?’: Trump Attempts a Dominance Handshake at Davos— but Gets Instantly Upstaged When Cameras Zoom In on the Shoes No One Can Ignore

Donald Trump met with foreign leaders at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Thursday, but the encounter drew unexpected attention for reasons that had little to do with policy.



President Javier Milei of Argentina was one of the leaders who participated, but his attire at the event had an unintended effect on the global stage.

President Javier Milei of Argentina wears his Nike shoes to the White House, and it reignites chatter over Donald Trump’s capture of Nicolás Maduro. Photo credit: The White House



A picture of the two leaders shaking hands was shared on Threads as the men met in Davos, and it featured Milei wearing a pair of black Nike sneakers.

Milei addressed the world leaders at the conference just as Trump had done on the previous day, but unlike the POTUS, what the Argentine president said is not currently the topic of conversation.

Folks on the internet could not contain themselves because, other than the sneakers looking terrible with his suit, they also reminded folks that Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro was wearing Nike when Trump’s military attacked his compound and captured him on January 3.

Pictures of Maduro wearing a black and gray Nike Tech sweatsuit went viral following the attack, and the item flew off the shelves after footage of the Venezuelan president’s capture made the rounds online.

After a close-up picture of Milei wearing his Nike sneakers was shared on Threads with the caption, “That’s crazy,” one user replied, “WHAT ARE THOSE!?”

Trump reportedly gifted Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio four pairs of shoes each after he noticed they wore “sh—y” dress shoes, and one user joked he should give the president of Argentina some as well.

“Trump needs to order him some nice shoes, too.”

Several users noted that the Nike sneakers the Argentine president was sporting are indeed comfortable. One shared a picture of themselves wearing Nike sneakers with the caption, “It is really comfortable,” along with a laughing-crying emoji.

The United States gave Argentina $20 billion to help save the country’s failing economy last year — a figure that could double — and another user referenced the funds in their comment. “40 billion couldn’t buy him new shoes?”

Another user joked, “Just in case, he has his Nike kit ready!”

One user noted that suits and sneakers generally don’t go well together. “Never sneakers with a suit. NEVER.”

It was surprising that more users didn’t notice that Milei’s haircut made him look like a cross between Liberace and Tom Jones, but one did zoom in on his hairdo and wrote, “you’re missing far more important detail.”

you're missing far more important detail pic.twitter.com/0morgSypET — Wren (@vyomanaut02) January 22, 2026

Trump’s footwear was the topic of back in December after close-up pictures

of his shoe bottoms went viral. Fans joked about his swollen feet forcing the shoes to give way as they noticed the shoes’ slanted bottoms that faced outward. As you can imagine, the trolling was swift, but to our knowledge, nobody has gifted the American president any shoes.