‘Those Hips Don’t Lie’: Nicole Scherzinger’s White Bikini Pics with Fiancé Have Fans Zooming In on One Detail for a Closer Look

Nicole Scherzinger is an all-around triple threat. She sings, acts on Broadway and dances but she took some time off her buzzing career to enjoy the scenic views on vacation.

The “Don’t Cha” singer had fans wishing their girlfriends were as hot as her after she posted a flawless view of her time in South Asia with her fiancé, Thom Evans.

(Photo by Bruce Glikas/WireImage)

The 47-year-old looked gorgeously vibrant as she flaunted her youthful glow and healthy-looking body on Instagram in a post on Jan. 21.

Scherzinger and Evans took a getaway in the Maldives, where she’s been resting and re-setting for the majority of the month. Although the trip has come to a close, Scherzinger’s content has continued, and fans seem to be soaking up every single photo and video.

In the latest post, the couple coordinated in white. She slipped on a white bikini over her toned figure, while the 40-year-old rugby player went for plain white swim trunks.

Scherzinger was the star of the multi-slide post, with 10 solo shots out of the 13 pictures. She looked breathtaking and refreshing as she stood in the middle of aqua green water, posing effortlessly.

Two other photos captured her and Evans posing and riding on bikes, while the third image showed them holding hands and looking affectionately at each other.

“Solar powered,” she wrote in the caption along with a sun emoji.

Fans were fill of praise for Scherzinger’s good looks, with one responding, “…..getting more beautiful every single day.”

Another Instagram user drooling over her said, “Those hips don’t lie …Sexy has its own language.”

Others called her ageless. One person begged, “You don’t really age Nicole can I have some of your potion please,” and another person familiar with her from her PCD days said, “You don’t age. When I was in grade school, it was a peak of PD. You look even younger than before. Still prettyyyyy.”

Scherzinger, who spent 18 months on Broadway playing the lead role of Norma Desmond in “Sunset Boulevard,” won her first Tony award last June for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical.

Shortly after the show, “Building A Band” was released on Netflix where she was a judge and mentor.

So she has been booked and busy, and it seems the singer-actress just wanted some relaxation vibes and beautiful views with her man to bring in the New Year.

Outside of just looking pretty, she kept things fun in Maldives by making videos to trending sounds and joining social media trends like the Michael Jackson “You Rock My World Dance,” where participants walk-hop to the beat.

She got a little creative with one video where she clapped back at fans who questioned why she and Evans — who have been engaged since 2023 — haven’t gotten married yet.

In the video, she danced along to the “WHERE IS MY HUSBAND” remix by Raye, David Guetta, and Hypaton with a point of view caption that reads, “POV: everyone keeps asking ‘so when’s the wedding?’”

Evans eventually joins her in the video, dancing into frame, and eventually picking her up and twirling her around.

In the caption she writes, “Asking the universe for patience… and sunscreen.”

The couple first met in October 2019 when Scherzinger was a judge on “The X Factor: Celebrity” and Evans was a contestant. He was part of a male singer group called Try Star with two other rugby players. Though they didn’t win the show, Evans did win Scherzinger’s heart, and the two were dating by December 2019.

After four years of dating, Evans popped the question on a beach in Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal.