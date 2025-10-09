‘This Gave Me Goosebumps’: Nicole Scherzinger’s Black and White Bikini Has Fans Leaning In for a Closer Look

Nicole Scherzinger just reminded the world that paradise might have nothing on her own glow.

The 47-year-old singer and Broadway star has been basking in the sun on the Philippine island of Palawan, giving her Instagram followers a front-row seat to her tropical escape. In a series of beachside bikini photos, fans say Scherzinger looks at least 20 years younger.

The former Pussycat Dolls singer was seen lounging on powder-white sand in a sporty black two-piece trimmed with white. Her followers instantly hit up her comment section ablaze with fans in awe of her timeless beauty.

After a year filled with career highs — including a Tony Award win and a Netflix talent-reality show debut — the island retreat seems like a much-needed pause.

“There’s just something other worldly…about Palawan,” Scherzinger captioned the post.

But it wasn’t the turquoise water or amazing horizon that got fans talking. It was her seemingly ageless look.

Scherzinger, who proudly shares Hawaiian, Filipina, and Ukrainian roots, looked right at home against the island backdrop. Her easy grace in the photos — swimming, reclining, and soaking in the sun — sparked an avalanche of comments all marveling at how she seems untouched by time.

“You forgot to be old,” one follower joked as if she has control of aging, while a third noted, “She looks like on her 20s.”

Compliments rolled in nonstop: “Absolutely breathtaking wow damn you’re incredible,” wrote one admirer.

Another fan even flirted playfully, writing, “What a view. I think you’re missing me to complete that pic.”

The tropical calm marks a shift from the whirlwind that capped off Scherzinger’s 2024.

According to Deadline, following Donald Trump’s presidential victory in November, the singer found herself at the center of social media controversy after she commented on a post showing Russell Brand in a hat that read “Make Jesus First Again.” Her reply — asking where to buy the hat — quickly drew criticism, with some interpreting it as political support.

Scherzinger responded with a heartfelt clarification on Instagram Stories, explaining that her engagement came from “a place of faith and love, not political alignment.”

She expressed how she, in the past, has stood with marginalized communities and reaffirmed her “commitment to compassion and unity.”

Earlier that same year, Scherzinger had made her long-awaited Broadway debut in “Sunset Boulevard,” and in 2025 she walked away with one of the industry’s highest honors. Her performance as fading movie star Norma Desmond earned her the Tony Award for Best Leading Actress in a Musical.

During her emotional acceptance speech at Radio City Music Hall, she thanked “God, her family, and her fiancé Thom Evans,” and sent a message to anyone chasing their dreams: keep going.

“For anyone who feels they don’t belong,” she said, “keep pushing forward.”

According to The Sun, after selling 55 million records worldwide with her former girl group and conquering reality competition television and Broadway, “The Masked Singer” judge now has her sights set on the big screen. She’s expressed interest in exploring film roles and movie musicals next, continuing to expand her creative reach.

At the same time, her Netflix show “Building the Band” has been generating attention for its unconventional approach: 50 musicians forming groups without ever seeing one another. Scherzinger also famously helped form One Direction while judging “The X-Factor.”

Still, what fans can’t stop talking about is how Scherzinger keeps her youthful glow intact, especially weathering all the ups and downs.

The star attributes it, according to the Daily Mail, to consistency and balance — mixing high-intensity workouts, swimming, and running. She also practices intermittent fasting, starting her mornings with herbal tea and waiting until midday for her first meal.

Judging by the outpouring of admiration from fans, her disciplined lifestyle is clearly paying off. Whether onstage, onscreen, or oceanside in Palawan, Scherzinger continues to remind the world that true beauty doesn’t fade when you take care of yourself and try to do right by others.