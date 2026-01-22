‘He’s Having a Poo’: Trump Didn’t Expect This Davos Photo to Ever Surface — Cameras Catch His Bent, Unsteady Stance and the Panicked Look of Someone Realizing He’s Been Caught

President Donald Trump didn’t need to raise his voice to draw attention during his appearance at a Forum in Davos, Switzerland. While his heated rhetoric turned heads, one brief moment from the event stood out in ways no one seemed prepared for, making Trump the butt of more online jokes.

A still image taken during Trump’s meeting at the World Economic Forum has now gone viral, and while one-on-one sit-downs follow diplomatic protocol, the photograph told a different story about Trump’s posture and expression.

US President Donald Trump speaks during the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos on January 21, 2026. The World Economic Forum takes place in Davos from January 19 to January 23, 2026. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP via Getty Images)

‘He Can’t Walk’: Trump Braces Himself at the Top of the Stairs, Wobbles on the Red Carpet, and Nearly Walks Into the Snow — Fueling New Concerns As Fans Zoom In

On Jan. 21, the commander-in-chief met bilaterally with Swiss President Guy Parmelin at the annual gathering of prominent international figures in politics and business. A Getty photographer took yet another unflattering photograph of the 79-year-old president on the sidelines of the summit.

Trump was captured walking through a curtain as he entered the stage for the sit-down with the Swiss leader. The businessman-turned-public servant had a sullen face and sunken eyes. He was also hunched over with his mouth agape.

Laurent Gillieron’s snapshot of Trump quickly went viral on social media, as observers began weighing in on the MAGA chief’s troubling look in front of the global elite.

“This photo is really something,” one Threads user expressed as the caption for a screenshot of Trump’s slumped posture and panicked facial expression. One reply read, “Sigh… our president the slack-jawed doofus.”

Additionally, a Trump critic suggested, “He’s literally a walking corpse they shuffle around where they want him.”

“That is literally how my 86-year-old mother stands. She’s had multiple mini-strokes. She walks hunched over, and she wears diapers. I love her, but I would not let her near the White House,” a poster admitted. Another person chimed in suggesting he was using the bathroom, “He’s having a poo.”

One woman offered, “As a mom, I’ve seen this posture before of a baby hiding and pooping in their diaper!”

“Oh, I bet he just hates this photo. Like REALLY hates this photo. Like super-duper HATES this photo. It’s the little things that bring me joy!” suggested one person, reinforcing the widespread speculation that Trump is declining cognitively.

One Threads user requested, “Please tell me as a [non-medically] trained person, that I am over concerned about [Trump’s] eyes not being right. Zoom in on [the] second picture.”

Another commenter tried to play armchair analyst as the image spread, noting that his eyes appeared slightly crossed. “It does look like there could be some exotropia on the left,” the users suggested before pointing to the light reflections in each pupil.

The viewer also added that the expression paired with his stiff, awkward stance only made the moment feel more unsettling, calling it an oddly uncomfortable posture that’s hard to explain away.

Trump’s visit to Europe this week contained a series of moments that gave his detractors plenty of ammunition for mockery and discontent. In particular, his interview in Davos with journalist Joe Kernen produced a clip that inflamed more speculation that the most powerful person on the planet is incontinent.

When he stood up following his Q&A session with the CNBC news anchor, people noticed Trump grabbed at his belt buckle, which had slipped below his stomach. A torrent of jokes making fun of him supposedly needing to change his full diaper flooded social media timelines.

There was plenty of gossip swirling about the U.S. president before he even landed in Switzerland. The Air Force One presidential airplane was forced to turn around mid-course on the way to the World Economic Forum.

On Jan. 20, Trump’s planned flight had to return to Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, sparking theories explaining the need for the unexpected midair about-face. The White House claimed a “minor electrical issue” caused the reversal. Still, that explanation did not put a stop to questions about whether a medical emergency was the actual reason for the U-turn.

Trump’s performance while addressing other world leaders and captains of industry also sparked concerns about his well-being. He spoke for over an hour when delivering a bombastic, rambling speech that left many listeners perturbed.

The latest examples of Trump’s worrisome behavior in public join a growing list of incidents that have led to calls for Cabinet officials to seriously consider intervening to ensure the nearly 80-year-old POTUS is actually mentally and physically capable of serving in the office.