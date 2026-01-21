‘HOLY COW’: Trump’s Pants Start Slipping on the World Stage — He Grabs Them Fast, but Not Fast Enough as the Internet Sees What He Didn’t Expect

President Donald Trump stepped on the global stage as he represented the United States at the World Economic Forum in Switzerland, but one moment from the summit had viewers sharing wild theories about the American’s underpants.

Trump, dressed in a dark suit and his signature red tie, spoke for over an hour at the Davos event before sitting down with CNBC news anchor Joe Kernen for an interview to discuss the U.S. economy and international trade.

At the end of the livestreamed conversation, Trump stood up to face the audience. Cameras captured the 79-year-old politician clapping, pointing at the crowd, then grabbing his belt buckle as he pulled up his pants.

That last motion became a talking point online, as some viewers suggested Trump’s pants were slipping as he rose to his feet. Other observers had different opinions about why the MAGA frontman felt the need to readjust his slacks.

Donald Trump awkwardly grabs his pants belt to fix himself in front of a crowd as if no one was watching. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

“I think that was more of ‘let me pull my pants up over my gut,’” one person on Threads proposed. Trump weighs over 200 pounds and has a sizable belly.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who earned praise from Trump during his speech, was jokingly named as the president’s caregiver in a reply that read, “His diaper is full… Marco has to change him.”

The diaper wisecracks continued when a Trump critic posted, “Belt not big enough to hold his s–t-filled nappy up. Nawww.” Likewise, another jokester wrote, “I think he wanted to make sure his diaper wasn’t peeking out.”

One more responder added, “A belt can only hold up so much feces-filled diaper.” Similarly, someone offered, “His pants are probably falling down due to a full diaper. That poor guy next to him.”

“I definitely wouldn’t want to be the next world leader who had to sit in that chair,” expressed a commenter concerned about the additional heads of state inside the Davos Congress Centre.

In response to the footage of Trump’s pants-grab, one Threads poster exclaimed, “Diaper Don!” That derogatory nickname has become a meme aimed at portraying the wealthy power broker as an incontinent baby.

Although “Diaper Don” is now closely associated with the president, the moniker was also linked to his oldest son at one point. Donald Trump Jr.’s former college classmate, Scott Melker, claimed the “Triggered” author had an embarrassing reputation at the University of Pennsylvania.

“Diaper Don would wake up in some stranger’s dorm room or off-campus apartment or bedroom in his frat house, covered in piss, walk back to his own room, and get blitzed that evening or the next anew,” Fox, 47, wrote in his “Born Trump: Inside America’s First Family” book.

A spokesperson for Don Jr., 48, denied Fox’s stories that the now-father of five children had drunken nights and urinated in other students’ beds while confirming “The Apprentice” co-star would “be the first to admit that he enjoyed college.”

But as Trump leaned forward, attention quietly shifted away from his pants and upward, with eagle-eyed viewers latching onto a different detail altogether — his neck. The image circulating online appeared to show skin folding and pulling under gravity, and the conversation’s tone flipped almost instantly as commenters zeroed in. “HOLY COW… look at that neck!!” one person wrote, while others piled on with laughter and jokes about gravity “doing its job way too well.”

HOLY COW…

Within moments, the scrutiny moved upward. Attention shifted from his neck to his lips, which appeared cracked and dry, prompting a new wave of speculation. “Those are really dry lips,,,what drugs is he on?” one commenter asked, while another concluded bluntly, “By the looks of his mouth, he is not healthy.”

Former “Apprentice” staffer Noel Casler went on the record, saying that the older Trump has allegedly worn diapers since the 1990s. According to Casler, production of the reality program was often halted due to the host defecating on himself.

“I saw it firsthand in the 2000s on ‘Celebrity Apprentice’ in the late 2000s, and we’d have to stop the show and change him. That was [former Trump Organization director of security] Keith Schiller’s job,” Casler, 54, stated about the president in 2020.

The stand-up comedian also said, “He would take him off set. He would wipe him down. Our nickname for Keith was Wet Wipes. It’s not a joke. It’s happened several times. You’ve seen it happen while he’s in office.”

Most of the world is paying close attention to what Trump has to say in Devos about his foreign and economic policies for 2026, but that simple gesture of gripping his belt inspired expert-level trolling that revived allegations that America’s chief executive has uncontrolled bowel movements.