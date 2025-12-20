‘Homegirl Almost Said My Husband’: Erika Kirk’s JD Vance Slip Up Hits Way Different After Usha’s Confession, Fans Aren’t Buying It Was Just a Joke

Vice President JD Vance and Usha Vance‘s marriage is being put through the ringer, as people speculate whether the political couple is quietly on the rocks.

Usha is speaking out following weeks of photographers capturing images of the former lawyer without her wedding ring during several holiday appearances, often without her husband by her side. The scrutiny has only intensified amid rumors around JD’s viral hug with Erika Kirk — a moment critics haven’t let go of — with Kirk’s recent joke ensuring the rumors don’t die down.

Second Lady Usha Vance and Vice President JD Vance’s marriage remains under scrutiny after she appeared several times at public events without a wedding ring. (Photos by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

Usha was thrust into the limelight when her husband was selected as the Republican vice-presidential nominee during the 2024 campaign, a role that drew even more attention after Trump reentered the White House in January.

Since stepping into the role of second lady, the scrutiny surrounding Usha’s marriage has only intensified. While she admitted she finds it “kind of funny” that she and JD have become the subject of Washington gossip, she insisted she doesn’t pay attention to the noise.

“I’d rather just sort of live in my marriage and in the real world and less in kind of the fever dreams that surround it,” Usha, 39, told USA Today. “So I mean, it is kind of a family joke, but also not something that I spend very much time thinking about.”

When asked specifically about not wearing her wedding band, she added, “I wear it when I wear it, and I don’t when I don’t,” before adding, “Sometimes I’m wearing it, and sometimes I’ve just been to the gym and showered, and I’m not wearing it.”

Vance: Do I hope eventually that she is somehow moved in by church. Yeah, I honestly, I do wish that because I believe in the Christian gospel. And I hope eventually my wife comes to see it the same way. If she does not, then god says everybody has free will and so that does not…

Days later, Kirk made a joke about the viral moment she and JD Vance embraced on stage at a memorial for her late husband, Charlie Kirk. At Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest event on Thursday, she advocated for her “husband’s friend” to be elected as the 48th president in three years.

She then began addressing critics who had a lot to say about that moment, including political analyst Joy Reid, stating: “I’ve got a good hug for you. I will even touch the back of your head.” This created a firestorm online as people became convinced that she is the reason for divorce rumors.

“OOOP. Homegirl ALMOST SAID “my husband JD Vance”—-ooooooooohhhh USHA USHA USHA, babes!! You better get prepared to fight for your man. ‘Cause Erika “The Grifting Widow” Kirk is ready to swoop in and snatch him up in her professionally sharpened talons,” said one person.

A second wrote, “Erika Kirk is the reason why Usha Vance is no longer wearing her wedding ring. Erika said on video, she see’s little things of Charlie in JD,” referring to Kirk’s remarks about Vance before their viral embrace.

A second wrote, “My husband’s friend JD” lol. Somebody’s felt Usha Vance’s warning shot across the bow RE JD. Usha is hard core ambitious, ‘made’ & influences JD, & isn’t about to let Erika Kirk unseat her. The claws are unsheathed.”

That rosy-colored description of the Vances’ union comes after JD admitted his wife, who was raised Hindu, wasn’t “particularly religious” during his appearance at a TPUSA event in October, per CNN.

Vance, 41, told the University of Mississippi crowd, “Do I hope eventually that she is somehow moved by the same thing that I was moved by in church? I honestly do wish that because I believe in the Christian Gospel, and I hope eventually my wife comes to see it the same way.”

Vance — who converted to Catholicism in 2019 — ignited a media firestorm as some viewed the vice president’s quotes as denigrating Usha’s identity.

BREAKING: JD Vance’s wife, Usha, denies rumors she split from her husband after she was seen without her wedding ring during a visit to Camp Lejeune in Jacksonville, NC.



“Usha is a mother of three young children, who does a lot of dishes, gives lots of baths, and forgets her… pic.twitter.com/guq12Y6IS9 — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) November 24, 2025

With those speculative issues surrounding Usha and JD spreading on the internet, many commenters online were not buying that the two are in a harmonious relationship.

“You can do better, Usha,” one person on Instagram suggested to the mother of three children. Yet another commenter posted, “You chose to marry him, and you choose to stay. Your call. No empathy.”

Despite the rumors and online chatter, JD insists that he and Usha are happily married.

“Our marriage is as strong as it’s ever been, and I think Usha’s really taken to it, and it’s been kind of cool to see how she’s developed and evolved in this new role,” he told NBC News on Dec. 4.

Vance then recalled a time when his wife left their house without her wedding ring, telling the outlet, that people are always going to talk online.

He added, “And I was like, let them. It’s not even worth the trip to run back upstairs. So we actually have a little bit of fun with it. And we thought that whole viral social media cycle was kind of funny.”

The Ohio-raised politician and Usha’s romance story began when the two were classmates at Yale Law School. After graduating from the Ivory League institution in 2013, the couple married in Kentucky in 2014 in an interreligious ceremony.

JD anc Usha share two sons, Ewan, born in June 2017, and Vivek, born in February 2020. Vance and Usha welcomed their third child, daughter Mirabel, in December 2021.