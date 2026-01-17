‘Such a Pathological Liar’: CNN Cuts Kristi Noem’s Praise for ICE Agents with Brutal Footage That Humiliates Her in Real Time — and She Never Even Notices

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem stunningly calls agents with Immigration and Customs Enforcement “gifted” even as video of their interactions with Americans and protesters often shows violent beatings and aggressive arrests of not only immigrants lacking permanent legal status but Americans, too.

CNN showcased the hypocrisy of Noem’s words live on air with proof of ICE agents’ hostile behavior during an interview with the DHS chief on Thursday, Jan. 15, in Washington.

U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem bows her head during the benediction at the Assumption of Command Ceremony for U.S. Coast Guard Commandant Adm. Kevin E. Lunday at the U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters on January 15, 2026, in Washington, DC. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Image

“The officers that we have out there are very highly trained and skilled specific for the operations that they’re doing,” Noem insisted as video of at least a half dozen agents brutally beating a single Minneapolis man lying in the street played out on the left side of the screen.

“They’re utilizing the most gifted individuals on these operations to go out and to do enforcement because many times they’re going after murderers,” she claimed.

Noem sparked a social media backlash with her misleading rhetoric as violent protests continue to play out in Minneapolis and across the country more than a week after an ICE agent identified by news outlets as Jonathan Ross, gunned down 37-year-old mother of three Renee Good on the morning of Jan. 7 in her Minneapolis neighborhood as she was trying to drive away from a growing anti-ICE protest.

‘WTF Is Wrong with Him?’: Trump Caught Off Guard By Reporter’s Question, Hurls Insults, Finally Gives Answer But Gets It Completely Wrong

“The way their knees are around that person’s neck is just absolutely terrifying,” Threads user Its the Summer noted about the CNN video.

“She needs to be impeached with the rest of them!” this Threads user chimed in.

“Fox News was doing this unironically. Having Jesse Watters talk to Bovino saying how great a job ice was doing while they showed b roll of peaceful protesters being brutalized. Ultra dystopian. These people are fucking monsters,” another Threads poster angrily proclaimed, referring to Border Control boss Greg Bonvino.

Exactly a week after Good’s killing, a federal agent shot a man in the leg on Wednesday, Jan. 14, with DHS explaining that they made a “targeted traffic stop,” according to CNN, to stop a Venezuelan national who “violently assaulted” an agent during the stop.

DHS said as officers battled the immigrant, others approached the scene from a nearby apartment and “attacked the officer using a snow shovel and a broom handle,” CNN reported, with the suspect getting loose during the attack and joining in.

That’s when the agent fired “defensive shots,” DHS said, striking the Venezuelan in the leg. He was treated at a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. DHS’ explanation has not been confirmed.

Another Threads user wondered, “Did they also ask Kristi to explain it as well as why they’re tear-gassing babies?”



“She’s such a pathological liar. It’s pathological at this point because she speaks lies so easily,” another user wrote.

At a large demonstration that turned violent Wednesday night in Minneapolis following the second ICE shooting there in a week of the Venezuelan national, a man told the city’s KMSP-TV how his vehicle with his six children inside got caught in the crossfire as federal agents and police tried to disperse the crowd.

He told the station that three of his children, including a 6-month-old baby, who stopped breathing at one point from tear gas smoke that got into the van, were treated at the hospital.

Meantime, Noem made even more startling statements Thursday, Jan. 15, telling reporters, according to Newsweek, that Americans may need to show proof of citizenship during ICE enforcement operations.