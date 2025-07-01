‘What Kinda VooDoo Gabby Put on Dwade’: Fans Call Out Dwyane Wade After He Says He Gave Up Trying to Lead Gabrielle Union After It Backfired; No Longer Believes in ‘Man Leads, Woman Follows’ Mentality

Former NBA champion Dwyane Wade is facing a wave of criticism from fans after revealing his non-traditional approach to marriage roles during a recent media appearance.

The basketball legend’s candid comments about rejecting the “man leads, woman follows” dynamic in his relationship with actress Gabrielle Union have ignited fierce online debates, with many questioning whether his progressive stance undermines masculine authority in relationships.

Dwyane Wade faced fan backlash after rejecting traditional marriage roles during a TV appearance with Gabrielle Union promoting their children’s book “Shady Baby.” (Photo: Kevin Winter/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

The former Miami Heat legend and his wife of nearly a decade appeared on Extra TV to promote their new children’s book “Shady Baby,” but it was Wade’s relationship philosophy that captured public attention. The couple, who are preparing to celebrate their seventh wedding anniversary this summer, used the platform to discuss how their partnership has evolved since their 2014 wedding.

“It’s not my job to change who she is, it’s my job to be a part of the evolution,” Wade explained to host Cheslie Kryst, earning an immediate compliment from Union who called his statement “deep.”

Wade elaborated on his transformed mindset, acknowledging past mistakes in their relationship. “You know, in relationships, we come in and we try to change people — we try to change them to the way that we want them to be. But I decided to start taking a different approach,” he said.

The three-time NBA champion admitted his initial controlling behavior had backfired spectacularly.

“You know, in this relationship, I think early on, I came in like, ‘Hey, you get 2 drink max — bop bop bop bop.’ And she didn’t respond well to that,” Wade confessed, with Union immediately confirming, “No, I did not.”

While Wade acknowledged there were underlying reasons for his concerns, he recognized that his approach was flawed.

Wade’s most striking revelation came when he directly challenged traditional gender roles.

“It’s not ‘the man leads and the woman follows.’ That’s not what we live in this house, you know?” he declared.

Adding, “So for me, I have a wife that works — just, not just as hard — harder than I do. And she had her own career, she had her own life before I came along. So from my perspective, how can I be a part of the growth and the evolution of who she is — and not trying to change her, or stunt her growth, or make her in the way that I see fit?”

The response from fans was swift and polarizing. Critics flooded social media with harsh commentary questioning Wade’s masculinity and leadership abilities.

One particularly pointed comment asked, “How is a man leading in a relationship a bad thing??” while another suggested that Union had somehow manipulated Wade, asking “What kinda VooDoo Gabby put on DWade man?”

The backlash escalated to the point where one critic dramatically declared, “On behalf of all stand up men and the State of Illinois. We don’t claim D. Wade no more.”

However, not all responses were negative.

Supporters defended the couple’s approach, with one commenter stated, “So much ignorance, hate, and fear in the comments, what about equality scares y’all so damn much?! by the way I managed to write this comment without the guidance of a man, shocking I know.”

Another said, “I totally agree with Dwayne. This relationship works for them. They are happy.. Stop judging ppl. How is your relationship going?”

The controversy surrounding Union’s financial dynamics with Wade takes on deeper meaning considering her evolving views. Despite Wade’s $170 million net worth dwarfing her estimated $40 million, Union previously insisted on a strict 50/50 split of their bills, a stance she now acknowledges stemmed from past trauma and fear of vulnerability.

Amid online scrutiny, Wade and Union focus their collaborative energy on creative projects celebrating their family. Their children’s book, “Shady Baby,” inspired by their spirited daughter Kaavia James, reflects this effort. Wade admitted challenges in working together, citing their strong personalities. Union highlighted Kaavia’s knack for “throwing shade” as pivotal to the book’s empowering message, teaching kids that such assertiveness can be a strength.

Wade’s approach extends to their blended family, which includes his children, Zaire, 23, and Zaya, 18, as well as a son, Xavier, 11, with Aja Metoyer, his nephew Dahveon Morris, and his youngest daughter with Union.

This unconventional setup rejects rigid family roles, reflecting their belief that love and support, not societal norms, define family success.