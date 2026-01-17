‘WTF Is Wrong with Him?’: Trump Caught Off Guard By Reporter’s Question, Hurls Insults, Finally Gives Answer But Gets It Completely Wrong 

President Donald Trump lashed out at a foreign reporter last week and appeared confused by a two-part question, ultimately delivering an answer riddled with factual errors and turning a routine press exchange into another moment that left viewers questioning his grasp of basic information and his ability to stay focused.

The episode unfolded last Friday during a White House meeting with more than a dozen oil executives, where Trump fielded questions on a wide range of topics, including foreign policy and global security. Trump called on one journalist by first mocking his appearance — “the man with the glasses, those very big glasses, actually” — before the reporter proceeded to ask a question, but in a heavy accent.



US President Donald Trump speaks to the press following US military actions in Venezuela, at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach, Florida, on January 3, 2026. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP via Getty Images)



The reporter asked what role Trump believed the European Union should play in Ukraine amid divisions among its leaders, and also pressed him to restate his message to Iran’s leadership, particularly Ali Hosseini Khamenei.

Trump cut him off almost immediately.

“You’re talking about Iran?” Trump asked.

“Iran, yeah. First one is about …” the reporter replied, before trying to steer the question back to Ukraine, but Trump interrupted again: “What do I want Iran to do?”

“I’m sorry? …” the reporter said. “Where are you from?” Trump asked. “Italy,” the reporter answered. “Oh, nice place,” Trump said.

The reporter tried to ask the question again, only to be cut off by Trump’s impatience: “OK, and what are you asking about Iran for?”

‘I’m Sick of This MF!’: Trump Goes Off on a Reporter, Watches Her Flip the Script on His Go-To Power Move — Then Completely Unravels When She Refuses to Back Down

“Well, if you can answer about Europe and what do you think Europeans should do on Ukraine and then a message to Iran …” the reporter said, struggling to get a word in.

Trump finally launched into a response that only loosely addressed Ukraine and ignored Iran entirely.

“Well, look, Europe has been doing so much for Ukraine, but it hasn’t been enough. And obviously, I would say that President Putin is not afraid of Europe. He’s afraid of the United States of America. That’s led by me,” Trump said.

Social media reaction to the exchange was unforgiving, with many viewers taking issue with Trump’s demeanor and apparent difficulty following a simple question.

“He can’t hear well; look at him turning his head in an effort to hear better. Get the man hearing aids,” one person fumed.

The moment landed against the backdrop of Trump’s own escalating rhetoric toward Iran. Just days earlier, Trump had threatened U.S. military intervention if Iranian authorities used lethal force against demonstrators carrying out anti-government protests, declaring on Truth Social, “We are locked and loaded and ready to go” if any protesters were killed.

Trump’s lack of focus and failure to recall the Iran portion of the question did not go unnoticed.

“He just threatened to bomb Iran. That could be why the question is being asked. Is he stupid?” one asked, adding “(Wait, don’t answer that.)”

“What? Wtf is wrong with him?” another said.

One said Trump deliberately moved on to avoid insulting Moscow: “Can’t hear or recall the question, due to accent? Then tries to divert and not answer. And of course no negative comment about his Boss, Putin.”

“Mashed potatoes in his head, no brain left,” one voice asserted.

“Hard of hearing and insulting foreign reporters. Big surprise,” another critic said.

After briefly asserting that Putin feared only the United States, Trump drifted further from the original question, launching into a meandering critique of Europe’s internal politics, immigration, and energy policy.

“There’s no fear of Europe. You know, Europe’s fallen behind. And Europe, then JD said it very strongly, I don’t know, he took a lot of heat, but I didn’t give him any heat, Europe is a different place, Europe is changing, Europe has got to get its act together,” Trump said. “I love Europe, I guess I came from Europe, essentially. I have my roots are in Europe.”

He continued, warning that Europe had become “unrecognizable” in parts due to immigration, before shifting again—this time to wind energy.

“And they have to be careful on energy, because they’re putting windmills all over the place and losing a fortune. They’re destroying their country. They’re just destroying the beautiful landscapes, the beautiful everything there,” Trump said.

Trump never returned to the Iran portion of the question. Instead, he escalated his long-running attack on wind power and China, asserting — incorrectly — that China does not use wind energy and only manufactures turbines to sell abroad.

“By the way, in case you people don’t know, I’m not much of a windmill person,” Trump said, before declaring, “My goal is to not let any windmill be built.” He claimed wind turbines were “all made in China,” that China “doesn’t have windmills,” and that Beijing sells them only to “suckers like Europe.”

“They are the worst form of energy, the most expensive form of energy,” Trump said, adding that wind farms near Palm Springs “look like a junkyard of steel.”

Trump eventually moved on to another topic without ever addressing Iran directly. His claims about China, however, stood in stark contrast to widely known facts. China is the world’s largest producer of wind energy, with the biggest installed wind power capacity globally and wind power ranking among its top electricity sources.

Trump was met with a wave of backlash on social media.

“And every man and his dog (AND all those oil execs in the room) knowing China is a world leader in renewables and wind power,” one person wrote, adding, “Once again he embarrasses himself.”

“It’s a well known fact that China is the world, leader and renewable energy products,” another said. “Trump continues to make up this BS because he’s in bed with oil cartels.”

One viewer added: “China is the world leader in wind power and wind power is the 3 largest form of energy in China. This guy is so uneducated it is pathetic!”

As the clip circulated, one meme captured the prevailing sentiment among critics watching the exchange unfold in real time: “Trump lies about everything.”