‘I’m Sick of This MF!’: Trump Goes Off on a Reporter, Watches Her Flip the Script on His Go-To Power Move — Then Completely Unravels When She Refuses to Back Down

President Donald Trump is used to turning the tables on reporters. But this time, the exchange didn’t go the way he planned — and the tension only kept climbing.

What began as a familiar back-and-forth with the press aboard Air Force One quickly shifted into something more heated, as Trump bristled at a line of questioning he clearly didn’t want to entertain around Iran’s defiance.

U.S. President Donald Trump takes questions from the members of the press aboard Air Force One on January 11, 2026 en route back to the White House from Palm Beach, Florida. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

On Sunday evening, a CNN reporter Asked whether he was weighing military action as the Islamic Republic cracked down on nationwide protests and warned it could target U.S. military bases, Trump refused to engage with the substance of the question and instead pivoted to the reporter’s affiliation.

“I’m not going to tell you that,” Trump complained. “Am I gonna really — Are you asking me to say, what will we do? Where will we attack? When? And at what angle will we attack from?” The reporter attempted to clarify: “are you considering …” before Trump interrupted, “Who are you with?”

“I’m with the U.S. White House TV pool. I’m wondering, are you being briefed on options—” she said trying not to take the bait.

Trump cut her off again: “What network are you?”

“I’m with CNN sir.”

Trump proceeded to browbeat the woman. “Oh, why don’t you just say I’m with CNN? She says ‘I’m with the White House … pool.’ And I say, what? You’re with CNN. You’re with fake news. Cause CNN is fake news.”

As the exchange played out, press secretary Karoline Leavitt stood just behind Trump’s left shoulder with a Cheshire cat grin. Video clips circulated rapidly online, igniting partisan reactions that mirrored the president’s aggressive relationship with the mainstream media.

On X, supporters rushed to Trump's defense, celebrating the encounter and amplifying his attack on the network.

But the reporter pressed forward anyway, asking about Tehran’s threat to strike American interests. “Just quickly, Iran said they would consider military and commercial bases as legitimate targets if you struck. Are you concerned about that?”

Trump responded with an escalating warning. “If they do that, we’ll consider things, targets that they wouldn’t believe … I have options that are so strong. So, I mean, if they did that, it’ll be met with a very, very powerful force.”

The follow-up question on whether Iran took those threats seriously really rankled the president. Trump answered with open derision.

“I think so. Don’t you think so, CNN? Don’t you think so? Wouldn’t you say that they’d probably do at this point?”

He then rattled off past U.S. military actions as proof of credibility.

“If you’re going through it for years with me, being hit. Solemeini, Al Baghdadi, the Iran nuclear threat wiped out. Don’t you think, and then you just had Venezuela? Don’t you think, she says, CNN, ‘do you think they take your threats seriously?’” Trump asked mockingly. “Wouldn’t you say they do after all of the things we’ve done? What a stupid question.”

That moment fueled a wave of online backlash.

The outburst also landed as events in Iran grow more volatile. Since Jan. 8, when tens of thousands of Iranians flooded the streets demanding the end of the Islamic Republic, security forces have responded with lethal force. Human Rights Activists News Agency estimates the death toll at 2,571, with more than 18,100 arrests, many carried out during an internet blackout that began January 9.

Trump has sent mixed signals on U.S. involvement. Earlier this week, he said he was weighing military options, then stepped back, insisting he had been told executions of protesters were not planned. “No, we’re going to watch and see what the process is,” he said in the Oval Office. “They say no executions… I hope that’s true, that’s a big thing.”

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi echoed that message in an interview, saying “there is no plan” for executions and urging diplomacy.

Behind the scenes, Trump’s advisers have been offering conflicting guidance on what a U.S. response to Iran should actually look like.

According to U.S. officials, the president was told that a large-scale military strike was unlikely to topple Iran’s government and could instead ignite a wider regional conflict, forcing the U.S. to deploy even more firepower to protect American forces and allies such as Israel. Smaller, more limited attacks, officials warned, might boost protester morale but wouldn’t stop Tehran’s crackdown either.

Despite those warnings, Trump has not made a final decision. Officials said he has asked for military assets to be positioned in case he orders a major strike, even as the White House insists his thinking remains tightly controlled.