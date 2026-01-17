‘This No Accident’: Photo of Trump’s U.S. Attorneys Goes Viral for all the Wrong Reasons as Social Media Erupts

President Donald Trump’s Cabinet and appointees, a year into his second term, have the least diversity of any presidential administration this century, and even fewer women and people of color than in his first term in office.

Emphasizing the point is a picture of Trump’s U.S. attorneys making the rounds on social media. The photo of Trump’s attorneys at the White House on an unknown date shows one lone brown man in the center of the picture, a spattering of women, and a large group of white males beaming as Attorney General Pam Bondi proudly smiles.

US President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, DC on November 7, 2025. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

“No Black person is qualified enough,” a Threads user noted, tongue in cheek.

To which another corrected, “unqualified enough.”

This is no accident. All by design.

This poster also pointed out the obvious, “What a diverse and representative group of people to represent Americans. Trump is literally whitewashing the US government.”

That comment is actually extremely close to the truth.

“In the first 300 days of the second Trump administration, 216 individuals were confirmed – 91% of whom are white,” the Brookings Institution, a Washington think tank, reported recently.

The institution also broke down the number of appointees in Trump’s second term by race and gender, and compared it with previous administrations.

The overall count of Trump’s confirmed appointees during the first year of his second term stands at 91 percent, with just 10 percent of appointees being non-white.

During the same time period in office, 39 percent of former President Joe Biden’s appointees were people of color, 30 percent of former President Barack Obama’s appointees were non-white, and 21 percent of George W. Bush’s appointees were people of color.

Even during his first term, Trump did better, appointing 14 percent of open roles to people of color during his first year.

But back to Trump’s U.S. attorney picks. If his first term is any indication, he has no plans to diversify the ranks of top federal lawyers who hold important positions within the 93 federal districts of the country where they enforce federal laws.

Of the 93 appointments during his first term, seven U.S. attorneys were people of color and seven were women, just 15 percent of his overall appointments.

This lack of diversity within the Trump administration, even though 40 percent of the U.S. population is people of color, should come as no surprise.

Just last month, a photo of White House interns was shockingly devoid of diversity, with just a couple of Latinos and a few men of Asian descent. There is not one Black person or Native American in the entire group of almost 75 people pictured outside the White House.

When Trump took office for his second term, one of his first orders of business was to erase all traces of any type of diversity, equity, or inclusion. He very publicly ordered all government institutions, any company that receives government contracts, and universities that receive federal funding to remove all DEI initiatives practically on day one of his second term in office.