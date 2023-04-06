‘Well I Guess That Chick Better Have Their Money’: Ludacris Calls on Rihanna for ‘Help’ After His Daughters Recreate Her Super Bowl Performance In New Video

Rihanna’s epic performance at the halftime show for Super Bowl LVII happened nearly two months ago. Rapper Ludacris is still being entertained by the 13-minute show.

Ludacris (left) calls on Rihanna (right) for help after his daughters recreated her Super Bowl performance. (Photos: @ludacris/Instagram, @badgalriri/Instagram)

Luda shared a video on his Instagram page that showed fans what he was greeted to when he entered his household.

“I Came Home From Set & These Girls In Here Talkin Bout Chicks Better Have They Money @badgalriri please send help,” wrote the Illinois-born artist.

In the video, two of his daughters, 9-year-old Cai Bella Bridges, and 7-year-old Cadence Bridges, can be seen in matching outfits as they danced all around their living room while Riri’s Super Bowl performance of “B—h Better Have My Money” played in the background.

The Bridges sisters made it rain as they slapped dollar bills to the ground and lip-synced into microphones while the camera panned from them back to the large TV screen.

Ludacris’ video received some 880,000 plays, over 78,000 likes, and more than 1,000 comments. While Rihanna has not yet to responded to his cry for help, several other notable names hyped up the comical video.

“GET IT GURLSSSSSS,” the singer Monica wrote.

Ludacris’ wife, Eudoxie Mbouguiengue, sent over two laughing emojis and a red heart.

Several other fans penned up their thoughts about the entertaining 20-second video.

“Look at the Ludettes.”



“They’re having so much fun. This is great, I’m truly jealous of them”



“In fairness their own father said ‘if you ain’t got no money…’”



The above comment refers to Fergie’s 2006 song, “Glamorous,” featuring the girls’ dad. In the chorus of the catchy hit, Ludacris raps, “If you ain’t got no money take yo’ broke a– home.”

Luda’s video was also picked up by The Shade Room, where fans focused less on his daughters and more on his lavish mansion.

“Tryin not to focus on how nice that house is,” wrote one person. A second said, “I need mtv cribs back cause I want to see the rest of the house.”

A third individual added, “Well I guess that chick better have their money!!!”

Cai and Cadence are two of Luda’s four daughters. His oldest is 21-year-old Karma Bridges from a previous relationship, who also inspired his Netflix show, “Karma’s World.” The animated empire also has its own happy meal at McDonald’s and its own satin bonnet line.

Cai’s mother also is from a previous relationship. Ludacris shares Cadence and 1-year-old daughter Chance Bridges with Mbouguiengue.

Luda spends most of his time tending to his daddy duties and his wife and traveling to various destinations with his family. The “Get Back” rapper is currently preparing to perform as the opening act on Janet Jackson’s “Together Again” tour, which begins later this month.