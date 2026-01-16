‘She’s Nuts!’: Karoline Leavitt Freaks Out Over a Two-Word Message Protesters Left for Trump Then Has a Full Podium Blowup on Reporter Over ICE Deaths

In an ironic twist, and two days after President Donald Trump flipped off an autoworker in Detroit and told him to “f-ck off” twice, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt complained about protesters giving ICE agents the middle finger and writing “F off” on their cars.

Leavitt stood at the podium in the White House press room on Thursday, Jan. 15, showing photos of demonstrators giving Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents the bird and whining about how some actually had the nerve to write “F off” on their cars. It sparked strong reactions online.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt speaks at the White House Press Briefing Room in Washington DC, United States on January 15, 2026 (Photo by Celal Gunes/Anadolu via Getty Images)

“Quiet piggy,” Threads user Eberman007 posted in response, referring to how Trump addressed a female reporter several months ago when he didn’t like her question.

“She does know that her boss ‘proudly’ flipped off a person just this week?” this Threads user incredulously wondered above a clip of Leavitt complaining about the very behavior her dear leader modeled for the world to see during a trip to Michigan.

Trump is facing a major blowback for his obscene behavior on Tuesday, Jan. 13, during a tour of a Ford auto facility in Dearborn, Michigan. Video of the encounter between Trump and the employee, later identified as 40-year-old line worker TJ Sabula, according to the Washington Post, went viral.

‘OMFG!’: Democrats Just Stopped Playing Nice and Dropped a Ruthless Nickname That’ll Get Under Trump’s Skin — But What Newsom Does Next Takes It to a New Level

In the video, first obtained by TMZ, Sabula is heard calling Trump a “pedophile protector,” angering the President so badly he lashed out, telling the heckler to “f-ck off,” not once but twice, before sticking up his middle finger and fiercely jabbing it toward Sabula.

Ford suspended the autoworker, but he told the Post that not only is he an independent voter, but he has no regrets over what he said because he’s angry over how Trump has stonewalled repeatedly over releasing the Epstein files.

And Leavitt even defended Trump after his low-brow behavior in Michigan, with the White House communications team downplaying the President’s vulgarity.

“A lunatic was wildly screaming expletives in a complete fit of rage, and the President gave an appropriate and unambiguous response,” communications director Steven Cheung stated.

But Leavitt’s duplicity during Thursday’s White House briefing didn’t stop there. She irately called a reporter for The Hill, Niall Stanage, a “biased hack” for daring to ask a question about why Minneapolis resident Renee Good was shot and killed by an ICE agent the morning of Jan. 7 while trying to drive away from a growing protest in her neighborhood.

“Earlier, you were just defending ICE agents generally, and earlier on, Secretary [Kristi] Noem spoke to the media, and she said, among other things, that they are doing everything correctly,” Stanage began.

“And 32 people died in ICE custody last year, 170 U.S. citizens were detained by ICE, and Renee Good was shot in the head and killed by an ICE agent. How does that equate to them doing everything correctly?” Stanage pressed.

Leavitt blew a gasket and tried to turn the tables, but it was an epic fail.

“Why was Renee Good unfortunately and tragically killed?” Leavitt pointedly asked Stanage.

The surprised reporter responded, “Are you asking me my opinion? Because an ICE agent acted recklessly and killed unjustifiably,” he told her.

Leavitt lost it, and that’s when she started throwing insults at the reporter.

“Oh, OK. So you’re a biased reporter with a left-wing opinion,” she spat out.

Stanage asked her what he was supposed to say.

That’s when she went ballistic.

“You’re a left-wing hack. You’re not a reporter. You’re posing in this room as a journalist,” Leavitt wildly accused Stanage.

“And it’s so clear by the premise of your question. And you and the people in the media who have such biases but fake like you’re a journalist, you shouldn’t even be sitting in that seat, but you’re pretending that you’re a journalist, but you’re a left-wing activist,” an out-of-control Leavitt yelled.

Social media called Leavitt out for her “attacks” on Stanage and for lashing out when she doesn’t like a question.

“Karoline Leavitt ATTACKS a reporter and calls him biased for not agreeing with her version of events that led to Renee Good’s murder,” this Threads user put it.

“Such arrogance from her! You can feel it in her response that she is a complete cult follower of Donny. Anyone who looked at all the videos can see the agent was extremely unprofessional and reactionary. He overreacted and the result was death for Good. Completely avoidable,” another Threads user wrote. “She nuts,” another chimed in.