‘Patti Been Told Y’all’: Jackée Harry Gets Real About What Led to Her Feud with Diana Ross, and the Details Change Everything Fans Thought

Legendary “227” actress Jackée Harry is known for spilling her own tea about her Hollywood happenings, including sharing spicy stories about men from her past.

But she shocked the masses when she shared her story about a famous Motown singer, catching everyone off guard and quickly drawing commentary from fans who felt her experience confirmed their own impressions of the artist she named.

Actress Jackée Harry spills the tea about her decades-long feud with singer Diana Ross. (Photos by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images; John Shearer/WireImage)

The “Sister, Sister” star revealed details about an unpleasant experience she had while chatting on Nick Cannon’s podcast with Courtney Bee, “We Playin’ Spades.” She was also joined by “Raising Whitley” star Kym Whitley, when she told a story about the singer Diana Ross.

Harry said that she and Ross were both at Oprah Winfrey’s Legends Ball in 2005, and the “I’m Comin’ Out” artist had some blunt words for her.

As the actresses and podcast hosts played a game of spades, Cannon asked, ‘If y’all win, what you want us to do? What you want us to put out?”

“I want you to cuss out Diana Ross for me,” Harry replied without hesitation. “OK, this’ll be quick. Oprah’s Legends Ball. I’m name-droppin’,” she joked before noting that the Supremes singer interrupted her as she was talking with singer Mariah Carey.

“And I’m up there talking to your ex, who I love,” she continued. “Talking, talking, talking — just a tap on the shoulder. ‘Move. Just move, move, move. Move with that tacky dress.'”

The room was shocked by the reveal as Harry added another juicy tidbit.

“Annnnnd, cut forward … She wearing that dress at the Met Gala.”

The now 69-year-old was wearing a flowing, white dress at Oprah’s ball, and Ross wore something similar at the 2025 Met Gala. The “Mohagany” star’s dress was reportedly a one-of-a-kind gown by her, her son, Evan, and Nigerian designer Ugo Mozie, but the resemblance was too much for Harry.

Fans reacted to the story, but many weren’t surprised to hear Ross was so rude. One replied, “I believe it. I heard the stories. Chile.”

“I’m sorry, Diana Ross does give mean girl,” added another. “They did say Diana de Dianaingggggg,” joked one Instagram user.

Singer Patti LaBelle said during a 2023 appearance on “Drink Champs” that when she was in the singing group, Blue Belles, Ross stole their costume idea, and her group and the Supremes had the same outfits on during their performances at the Apollo.

One fan recalled the story and wrote, “Now y’all know Ms. Ross mean and messy. Patti been told y’all.”

Ironically, when LaBelle and Ross attended Oprah’s Legends’ Ball, they were seated at the same table. It’s unclear if the two remained at odds over the years. But both vocalists have performed on the same stages, at the same time.