Lionel Richie and Diana Ross Headline Music Festival from Separate Stages One Year After He Complained About Her Not Performing with Him 

A year after Lionel Richie blasted Diana Ross for not joining him on stage to sing their duet “Endless Love” in decades, it seems his long-standing wish did not come true.

The legendary artists recorded the song in 1981, for the soundtrack of Franco Zeffirelli’s film of the same name.

Together, they headlined the highly anticipated “Fool In Love” Fest in Los Angeles, California, on Aug. 31, with fans eagerly hoping for a historic reunion performance of the beloved ballad.

Lionel Richie and Diana Ross take the stage separately one year after he complained that she ditched him for Beyonce. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame; Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Sadly, they did not as Richie and Ross were scheduled to perform a few hours apart on different stages. Ross went on around 8 p.m. on the “Love” stage and ended as Richie performed on the “Fool” stage began around 9:30 p.m.

Fan videos show Ross performing her hit singles, “I’m Coming Out” and “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough” in a bright red dress and . Richie can be seen in his signature all black ensemble with a white jacket on top.

The “Fool In Love” Fest lineup on Saturday, Aug. 31, featured a roll call of soul and R&B royalty, including Nile Rodgers and Chic, Ron Isley, Baby Bash, Gladys Knight, Dionne Warwick, Santana, Evelyn Champagne King, Morris Day and The Time, Al Green, The OJays, and many more legendary acts.

Still, some patrons were not impressed with the standard of the experience they received at Hollywood Park Grounds next to the SoFi Stadium.

One person on X, wrote, “@foolinlovefest might have been the worst festival experience of my life. HOWEVER, I witnessed musical history: Nile Rodgers & Chic performed “Lose Yourself To Dance” live FOR THE FIRST TIME EVER!”

Another said, “Fool In Love Festival. Love this lineup. Hate the trend of having concerts NEXT TO a stadium, and on the hot parking lot asphalt. You got money to book Diana Ross, Lionel Richie and Santana but no money for a true venue?.”

A third stated, “I need a full refund for @foolinlovefest its insane. We are 2 hours on the line in the sun to go inside and we didnt pass the security line yet. We missed the spinners and the jacksons and now dionne warwick. The organization is trash and planned poorly #foolinlovefest.”

I need a full refund for @foolinlovefest its insane. We are 2 hours on the line in the sun to go inside and we didnt pass the security line yet. We missed the spinners and the jacksons and now dionne warwick. The organization is trash and planned poorly #foolinlovefest pic.twitter.com/bbfQPr1rvG — Constantinos Isaias (@IsaiasThoughts) August 31, 2024

Video footage shows Ross brought her grandchildren on stage with her.



When asked further about their experience, that same fan continued, “A lot of sound & microphones issues. Huge mistake that they put Smokey Robinson & Al Greene at the other side of the parking lot & it wan’t enough space to digest the 20.000 people that they went. Same happened with Kool & Gang, opposite Diana. These artists deserve main stage.”

Over the years, Richie has shared that scheduling conflicts were the primary reason why the former Supremes singer never performed the song with him again.

This would have marked only the second time the two have performed the song together in public. Their first and only previous live performance was at the 54th Academy Awards in 1982, where “Endless Love” was nominated for an Oscar for Best Original Song. It was also nominated for a Golden Globe in a similar category and went platinum two months after its release in 1981.

During an appearance on Bravo’s “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,” Richie expressed his deep desire to sing the powerful duet with Ross just one more time.

Last year, during a show in San Francisco on Sept. 8, Richie couldn’t hide his frustration when Ross chose to spend the evening with Beyoncé, who was celebrating her birthday, rather than join him on stage.

According to Riff Magazine, the “Truly” singer had previously hinted that Ross might pop up and sing her part of the duet with him, but she didn’t.

Richie turned and ridiculed the crowd, saying, “[For over] 37 years, Diana said ‘No [to performing the song].’ What made you think tonight she was going to show up? She ain’t coming.”

Lionel Richie on Diana Ross turning down his offer to sing with him, choosing to sing Happy Birthday to Beyoncé instead.#RENAISSANCEWorldTour pic.twitter.com/vV68y9WC2g — RENAISSANCE World Tour (@RenaissanceWT) September 9, 2023

He then quipped, “She’s over there singing ‘Happy Birthday’ to Beyoncé,” before finally admitting, “Pissed me off.”

Despite being upset, Richie didn’t let it dampen his performance. He invited the women in the audience to sing the diva’s part, creating a memorable moment for fans.

The “American Idol” judge was correct. Ross did attend Beyoncé’s Los Angeles stop on her Renaissance World Tour at SoFi Stadium on Monday, Sept. 4, which also happened to be the pop star’s 42nd birthday. She also serenaded her heir to the music diva crown.

Ross and Richie also sang on another hit song “We Are The World” together as a part of the charitable effort “USA For Africa” four years later.

“Endless Love” was co-written by Richie and Michael Jackson and produced by the legendary Quincy Jones. The song not only sold over 20 million copies worldwide but also raised more than $63 million for humanitarian efforts in Africa and the U.S. It remains one of the best-selling singles of all time.

“Endless Love” dominated the Billboard Hot 100, spending nine consecutive weeks at No. 1 from August 15 to October 10, 1981. It was the second biggest-selling single of the year, trailing only behind Kim Carnes’ “Bette Davis Eyes.”

The song was also copied by Mariah Carey and Luther Vandross, and fans debated which version they liked best. “Lionel Richie and Diana Ross. The Chemistry alone!!” said one person.

Another added, “Luther Vandross and Mariah Carey’s version was better. Luther Vandross has the better voice than Lionel Richie and Mariah Carey vocal range is much more better than Diana Ross.”

Richie would start the song and Ross would chime in eight bars later. It is unclear if there is real tension between the two, fans were simply excited to kick start their Labor Day weekend.