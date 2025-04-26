‘I Didn’t Know’: Jackée Harry Says Eartha Kitt Slapped Her for Sleeping with Her Boyfriend — But It Was All a Misunderstanding”

Eartha Kitt proved her fierce reputation wasn’t just for the cameras when she allegedly slapped Jackée Harry over a man they were both romantically involved with, according to Harry’s own admission.

The alleged iconic slap showed that the legendary singer and actress wasn’t afraid to handle her business directly when she felt wronged, demonstrating the raw authenticity and fearlessness that defined her both on and off screen.

Actress Jackee Harry tells the story of how she got slapped by Eartha Kitt over a man. (Photos: @jackeeharry/Instagram; Scott Gries/Getty Images)

According to People, the explosive confrontation gained public attention in 2019 when Harry responded to a Twitter question asking about surreal celebrity encounters.

Her answer pulled back the curtain on Kitt’s “don’t catch these hands” nature, particularly when it came to her relationships and Harry’s unwitting role in the love triangle.

“Eartha Kitt slapped the f%#! outta me! She thought I was sleeping with her boyfriend.. which I was, but I didn’t know he was taken,” Harry tweeted in response to the question, adding a broken heart emoji to her confession.

Eartha Kitt slapped the f%#! outta me!



She thought I was sleeping with her boyfriend.. which I was, but I didn’t know he was taken. 😩💔 https://t.co/Cq4YkPM0uQ — Jackée Harry (@JackeeHarry) April 10, 2019

The admission immediately went viral, with fans expressing both surprise and amusement at Harry’s characteristic candor about the situation.

While Harry didn’t identify which of Kitt’s romantic partners was involved in the triangle, she took responsibility for her unwitting role in the drama by acknowledging she actually was involved with Kitt’s boyfriend, though claiming ignorance about his relationship status.

When the story resurfaced six years later on the Golden Era Stories platform, fans were quick to support Harry’s honesty.

“We love an accountable Queen. She said she deserved it,” one commenter wrote, appreciating Harry’s forthright admission of her part in the situation rather than portraying herself as an innocent victim.

Others found humor in the iconic nature of the encounter, with one fan commenting, “Catwoman slapping Lisa from Fashions by Lisa is the crossover I didn’t know I needed lol,” referencing Kitt’s famous role as Catwoman and Harry’s character from “227.”

Eartha Kitt as Catwoman in the Batman television series (1967-68) pic.twitter.com/r8BMZUm6mF — BRI (@BriMalandro) October 17, 2019

The physical altercation was far from out of character for Kitt, whose fearless approach to life was legendary.

Kitt was undeniably a trailblazer in every sense of the word. With a voice that could purr seductively and then roar with defiance, she captivated audiences worldwide. Her portrayal of Catwoman in the 1960s “Batman” series remains iconic, blending cunning wit with a femme fatale allure that broke stereotypes.

Kitt’s credentials extended far beyond slapping a romantic rival. She famously confronted first lady Lady Bird Johnson at a White House luncheon in 1968 about the Vietnam War. When asked about juvenile crime, Kitt boldly declared that young men were rebelling because they were being drafted to fight in an unjust war.

This outspoken political stance effectively blacklisted her from American entertainment for years, but Kitt stood her ground and refused to apologize.

This boldness extended to her personal relationships as well.

One social media user noted, “Y’all act surprised… Eartha didn’t play about her men! Did you see how she had Marcus shook in Boomerang?” referencing Kitt’s intimidating screen presence that many believe reflected her authentic personality.

Harry’s love life has been quite colorful, by her own admission.

During a 2023 Emmy Awards interview with “Entertainment Tonight,” the then-68-year-old actress proudly declared that “legends get laid and not lonely,” suggesting she still maintains an active romantic life approaching her 70s.

She further explained her dating philosophy, adding, “Legends get laid, but they should be in love,” while clarifying she wasn’t currently in love but was seeing someone.

Harry’s romantic history includes some other surprising revelations, including her 2014 admission on “The Real” about a relationship with singer Ray J, who is 24 years her junior.

When his photo appeared during a segment about eligible bachelors, Harry shocked the panel by casually stating, “I hate to tell you this, but I’ve already had Ray J.”

Kitt, who passed away in 2008 at age 81, had her own impressive dating history throughout her legendary career.

The “C’est Si Bon” singer was married to William O. McDonald from 1960 to 1964, with whom she had a daughter, Kitt McDonald. Her romantic résumé included relationships with several prominent men of her era, including Orson Welles, Marlon Brando, and Sammy Davis Jr.