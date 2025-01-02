‘Whoa I Didn’t Recognize Her’: Jackée Harry Looks Unrecognizable Without Makeup In New Video Months After Fans Pointed Out Her Drastic New Look

Jackée Harry has fans floored after sharing a rare look at her face without the glitz and glam.

The “Sister Sister” actress recently appeared in a promotional ad for the makeup brand, Il Makiage. She used up bare face to show how their foundation looks before and while applying it to her skin.

Actress Jackée Harry stuns fans after showing her natural face with no make-up in new promo. (Photo: @jackeeharry/Instagram)

“I’m Jackée Harry. Won an Emmy, couple Golden Globes,” she said in the Dec. 23 TikTok clip. “I’m going to put on some Il Makiage products today.”

At the start of her application process, Harry swiftly brushes the product on the right side of her cheek and over the dark circles under her eyes. As it covers her brown freckles she says, “Look at this. I love the way that it makes me look. I woke up like this foundation yes I did.”

Covering only one half of her face with the makeup, Harry then uses her hand to show the difference in the side of her face that was covered versus the side that was still natural. “Boom! Look at this and look at this.”

The video then cuts to Harry wearing full face makeup with lashes, blush, and red lipstick adding, “Everything on my face is Il Makiage and it was quick and I’m having a ball.”

Fans on the social media platform also were taken aback, according to the comments about Harry’s before and after look.

One person said, “Woah I didn’t recognize her,” as a second wrote, “Wait was that really her.”

Another said Harry’s appearance in the video helped her make the decision to purchase the product. “Jackie Harry is convincing,” one wrote, while someone else said, “Jackeé is all I needed to see. Buying.”

“Gorgeous. That way yall think people are not supposed to age is insane,” another comment said.

Harry’s looks have always been central to her roles. In one of her earliest TV shows, the 1980s sitcom “227,” she portrayed Sandra Clark, an always on the make character whose signature was her double entendres and eye-catching dress.

If my #DAYS entrance look seems familiar.. rewatch the 227 pilot 😉



See you March 1 on @NBC! pic.twitter.com/pM1u44X8Zd — Jackée Harry (@JackeeHarry) February 25, 2021

Over her decades on the screen, Harry’s appearance becomes a topic of discussion every now and again. Even for her birthday in August fans couldn’t help but notice that the 68-year-old’s waist was looking more snatched than usual.

The “Days of Our Lives” star looked so slim she was accused of using Ozempic, which she did not confirm or deny.

Other than doing promos for make up brands, Harry’s still been working on screen. In fact she was cast to be in a few Christmas specials for the holidays. She starred in a Lifetime film called “Make or Break Christmas” alongside Vivica Fox. She also recently starred in BET’s “Too Many Christmases,” an episode of “The Neighborhood,” and the “Everybody Still Hates Chris” series.