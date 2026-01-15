‘HAHAHAHAHA’: Jimmy Fallon Finally Comes for Trump — and the Bomb He Drops Has Fans in Stitches and Bracing for a Meltdown

After Donald Trump returned to the White House in January 2025, Jimmy Fallon made it clear he was not a political comedian, initially keeping his distance from overt commentary that once got another late-night comedian suspended.

However, the host of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” is now willing to step up to the plate and take a swing at the president himself.

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel is once again taking President Donald Trump to task for constantly mispronouncing words in public. (Photo credit: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon/YouTube; Pete Marovich/Getty Images)

‘He Doesn’t Want to Lose His Millions’: Jimmy Fallon Called a ‘Chicken’ After a Shocking Admission About Trump Left Fans Saying He’s Scared

Fallon, 51, directly aimed at Trump, 79, during his most recent late-night show monologue. The Jan. 12 episode of “The Tonight Show” opened with the “Saturday Night Live” alum lambasting the MAGA leader over his foreign policy actions in recent months.

In particular, Fallon focused his comedic jabs at Trump’s tendency to mispronounce words while pointing out that the current regime has hinted at possibly taking over several countries around the world.

“Trump’s threatening to invade Greenland just after he invaded Venezuela, or as he calls it…,” the Emmy Award winner told his television audience before playing a clip of Trump slurring his speech while trying to say the name of the South American nation.

Fallon went on to play additional videos of Trump struggling to pronounce Namibia, Tanzania, Azerbaijan, and the United Arab Emirates. Then he turned his attention to the University of Pennsylvania graduate saying “Mississippitty” instead of Mississippi.

His coup de grâce came in the form of showing Trump badly slurring as he tried to say “United States,” which ended up sounding like “United Shesh.” Fallon’s live crowd burst into applause at the final punchline aimed at the mumble-mouthed politician.

Like the fans at the TV taping in New York City, fans online also found humor in Fallon’s latest takedown of the president. Many social media users joined in with their own jokes, making fun of Trump seemingly having trouble with the English language.

“Hooked On Phonics could have prevented this,” one person on Instagram offered in response to Fallon’s wisecracks about Trump.

A second commenter wrote, “My kindergarten has better phonics than him.” One reply read, “It’s because they are too young to have dementia.” Another person simply laughed,” HAHAHAHAHA.”

Trump’s intellect was called into question when someone posted, “IQ of a 5-year-old.” Another critic of the POTUS suggested, “My God, put him in a home.”

“I don’t know if I should laugh or cry. What an embarrassment,” someone in the comment section admitted in reference to Trump.

As a sobering reminder that Trump is the most powerful individual on the planet, a poster decried, “This is a clear symptom of cognitive deterioration, btw. This guy has access to nukes.”

While Fallon’s bit about Trump seemed to inspire comedy and concern from his followers, he previously expressed still wanting to appeal to the right-wing MAGA movement by straddling the partisan fence.

“Our show has never really been that political,” Fallon stated during a CNBC interview in September 2025. “We hit both sides equally, and we try to make everybody laugh, and that’s really the way our show works.”

He added, “Our monologues are the same that we’ve been doing since Johnny Carson was doing ‘The Tonight Show.’ So, really, I just keep my head down and make sure the jokes are funny.”

Fallon gave those comments on the “Squawk on the Street” program, confessing political neutrality, in the wake of a major First Amendment controversy involving fellow late-night comedian and Trump antagonist Jimmy Kimmel.

The Trump-led FCC threatened to strip television broadcasters of their licenses for airing Kimmel, 58, following his remarks about the president’s response to the demise of late conservative activist Charlie Kirk in September 2025.

ABC temporarily suspended “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” but the network was forced to reverse course when a large number of Americans canceled their subscriptions to the Disney+ and Hulu streaming services, which, like ABC, are owned by The Walt Disney Company.

Fallon’s backtracking on stepping into politics by highlighting Trump’s difficulty with words is a reprise of his playbook in 2020, during the former “Celebrity Apprentice” reality star’s first term in the presidency.

For instance, Fallon slammed the president on “The Tonight Show” in August 2020. At the time, the “Lip Sync Battle” producer pointed out that Trump garbled the pronunciation of Thailand by saying “Thighland.”

As a result of his previous attempt at impartiality, Fallon was hit with widespread backlash for not taking a stand against the present administration. He also faced complaints over giving Trump a softball interview in the middle of the 2016 presidential campaign.

Will Fallon eventually fall back into his hands-off safe space to avoid retribution from Trump? Or will the comedian continue to call out the holder of the highest office in the land amid his declining approval ratings? The American people will surely be watching the fallout.

