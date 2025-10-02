‘He Doesn’t Want to Lose His Millions’: Jimmy Fallon Called a ‘Chicken’ After a Shocking Admission About Trump Left Fans Saying He’s Scared

Jimmy Fallon wants everyone to know he’s Switzerland in a time when most late-night hosts are picking sides and paying the price for it.

The 51-year-old comedian and actor made it clear he has no intention of turning “The Tonight Show” into a political battleground. His approach? Keep things light, crack jokes at everyone, and hope nobody gets too offended.

Jimmy Fallon faces backlash for refusing to make political jokes while other late-night hosts risk their careers criticizing Trump. (Photos by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon/YouTube Screenshot; Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

It’s a strategy that’s worked for him since he took over the NBC gig in 2014, but in the current climate — where fellow host Jimmy Kimmel just got suspended and Stephen Colbert’s show got the ax — Fallon’s neutrality is starting to look less like wisdom and more like self-preservation.

‘I Just Spit!’: Jimmy Fallon Drops Crushing Trump Parody After Days of Health Speculation, and the Punchline Has MAGA Fuming

“Our show has never really been that political, you know,” Fallon explained during a Sept. 30 CNBC interview. “We hit both sides equally, and we try to make everybody laugh, and that’s really the way our show works.”

The host of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” compared his monologues to the Johnny Carson era, emphasizing that he just keeps his head down and focuses on making sure the jokes land. His team of “clever, smart writers” helps him put together what he considers the best show possible, one that entertains without alienating anyone.

But social media wasn’t buying Fallon’s humble routine. When Variety shared the story on Facebook, readers didn’t hold back their feelings.

People called him everything from “Chicken s—t” to “scaredy cat,” for appearing to censor himself before any real damage is done. Someone even speculated, “He’s scared of Trump,” following Kimmel’s suspension.

Though some suggested Fallon’s motivation was obvious: “He does not want to lose his millions per year he gets paid.”

Another individual said, “Just chalk it up to someone who has to watch what he says because the president gets his feelings hurt, cause he has thin skin and can’t take a joke.”

One reader got philosophical, challenging his logic: “He hasn’t hit both sides equally since he rubbed Trump’s hair! He got so much heat for that he curved hard left.”

The harshest critique came from someone who invoked late-night royalty that Fallon himself referenced: “I guarantee if tRUMP had been the president when Johnny was still on the air than Johnny would have made his fair share of jokes about Diapy Don.”

The criticism comes as Kimmel’s September suspension stunned the entire entertainment industry. ABC pulled “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” off the air after FCC Chairman Brendan Carr pressured the network over Kimmel’s controversial comments in his Sept. 15 monologue.

The comedian learned about his suspension just 90 minutes before showtime, taking the call in the only private space available: his office bathroom. Audience members who’d already taken their seats had to be sent home, and Kimmel genuinely believed his career was finished.

“I thought, ‘That’s it. It’s over,'” he later told Colbert during a cross-network heart-to-heart — Kimmel interviewed Colbert on “Kimmel Live!” and Colbert interviewed Kimmel on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” in taped sit-downs that were broadcast simultaneously Tuesday night — according to USA Today.

When his show returned on Sept. 23, it drew 6.3 million viewers — more than triple his usual audience — but those numbers quickly dropped back to around 2.23 million within days.

Fallon did address Kimmel’s situation during his Sept. 18 episode, joking about waking up to 100 worried texts from his dad, who thought it was Fallon who’d been canceled.

He called Kimmel “a decent, funny and loving guy” and said he hoped he’d return. But that measured response feels worlds away from the kind of unfiltered commentary that’s gotten other hosts in trouble.

The contrast becomes even sharper when considering Colbert’s fate.

CBS announced in July that “The Late Show” would end in May 2026 after its tenth season. Colbert learned the news from his manager in what was supposed to be a 15-minute meeting and arrived home two and a half hours late, only to have his wife immediately guess, “Did you get canceled?”

When Colbert told his staff the next day, he was so nervous he sweated through his shirt and had to restart his announcement twice due to fumbling over his words.

Fallon’s relationship with Trump has been complicated since that infamous 2016 hair-tousling moment. What seemed like harmless fun at the time sparked accusations that he’d normalized Trump’s candidacy.

Jimmy Fallon rips off Trump's hair thingy 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂



I hope you enjoyed my tweets so far! Did I "earn" a cup of coffee?



If I did please consider buying me one here 👉https://t.co/O2EucNLePD👈



❤️Thanks! It means a lot! ✊🏿✊🏾✊🏻✊ pic.twitter.com/yJK4QOJcc3 — Hear Mags Roar 🌊🌊🌊 (@Stop_Trump20) February 9, 2020

Fallon later apologized, telling The Hollywood Reporter, “I made a mistake. I’m sorry if I made anyone mad.

“And looking back, I would do it differently.”

Trump’s response was characteristically aggressive, tweeting that Fallon was “whimpering” and should “Be a man Jimmy!” Rather than engage, Fallon donated to an immigrant legal services nonprofit in Trump’s name.

Now, as Kimmel and Colbert navigate the fallout from their willingness to take shots, Fallon seems content staying in his lane. His renewed NBC contract runs through 2028, suggesting his approach is working — at least from a job security standpoint.

But for viewers who think late-night comedy should hold power accountable, his decision to play it safe feels like exactly what those social media commenters said: complicit cowardice wrapped in a joke.