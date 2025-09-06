‘Watched This 20 Times’: The Hair Tug Donald Trump Never Forgave Sparked a Feud That Still Burns, as His ‘Busy Workday’ Becomes a Viral Joke

Jimmy Fallon’s comedic timing has always been impeccable, and a resurfaced video clip from “The Tonight Show” demonstrates just how sharp his satirical edge can be when aimed at Donald Trump.

The segment, now finding new life on Threads, features Fallon launching into a rapid-fire musical sketch imagining Trump’s first week back in the White House for his second term.

Online viewers couldn’t help but laugh as the former “Saturday Night Live” star poked fun at the president in a January 2025 segment. The pre-recorded bit highlighted Fallon’s signature style, rattling off a mock presidential schedule with spot-on comedic timing.

“Sunday: save TikTok. Monday: start job. Tuesday: watch TikTok. Wednesday: back to job. Thursday meetings: give some orders,” he sang in staccato to the rhythm of “Vogue” by Madonna.

He built momentum as he continued the satirical itinerary. The segment crescendos with increasingly absurd tasks like “invade Canada” and “book a stay at White Lotus.”

He then weaves in references to golf outings and staff turnover, and there’s even a reminder for Trump to put his face on the quarter.

When the clip made its way to Threads, viewers couldn’t contain their enthusiasm.

One person joked, “Record deal on the way.”

Another praised the performance, saying, “You’re very good at that keep it up. It gives us some relief from the hate that we continue to feel for the orange guy.”

The appreciation was widespread.

“Jim, You are a genius man!!!”

“I watched it 20 times.”

“Brilliant!”

Another viewer expressed their admiration with “Omg my dear Jimmy…. You covered it well.”

Not everyone was purely celebratory, though.

One concerned fan warned, “Alright Jimmy! Don’t get your show canceled next! He likes to retaliate, remember.”

This comedic ammunition didn’t emerge in a vacuum.

Fallon’s history with Trump has been messy ever since a 2016 “Tonight Show” appearance that came back to haunt him.

At the time, Trump was still the Republican nominee, and Fallon playfully tousled with his hair in what seemed like harmless late-night banter. But many viewers weren’t laughing. Critics accused Fallon of normalizing Trump’s candidacy, and the backlash stuck.

The fallout from that interview continued to haunt Fallon.

He publicly expressed remorse in subsequent years. “I made a mistake,” Fallon admitted to The Hollywood Reporter. “I’m sorry if I made anyone mad. And looking back, I would do it differently.”

The host further acknowledged to The New York Times that his critics “have a right to be mad.”



This admission of regret surfaced in 2018 during Trump’s first term, fueling the grudge he would later hold against the host.

The response was characteristically combative.

“Jimmyfallon is now whimpering to all that he did the famous ‘hair show’ with me (where he seriously messed up my hair) & that he would have now done it differently because it is said to have ‘humanized’ me-he is taking heat. He called & said ‘monster ratings.’ Be a man Jimmy!” Trump tweeted.

Fallon’s gracious response to Trump’s hostility demonstrated his commitment to meaningful action over petty feuds. Rather than engaging in a public spat, the talk show host made an announcement. He would donate in Trump’s name to the Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services. This nonprofit organization provides legal services to immigrants.

Trump’s attack wasn’t just about Fallon’s comedy — it got personal. Back during that hair-tug moment, the former reality star was eager to prove he had a full head of hair. But fast-forward to now, and eagle-eyed spectators are pointing out something different.

Recent photos show bald spots that weren’t nearly as visible a decade ago, sparking fresh conversations about the 79-year-old’s long-standing sensitivity around his appearance and the idea that he has a toupee.

Trump’s animosity toward late-night television extends far beyond his issues with Fallon. His ongoing conflicts with Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel, and Seth Meyers reveal a pattern.

These show his thin-skinned responses to comedic criticism. His issues with Meyers can be traced back to the 2011 White House Correspondents’ Association dinner. Meyers delivered devastating jokes about Trump’s presidential ambitions and appearance that night. This included the memorable quip about a fox appearing on Trump’s head.

The resurfaced Fallon clip shows exactly why Trump stays so pressed about late-night comedy. Fallon’s song turns his presidency into pure chaos — impulsive moves, petty fights, and shallow priorities. It calls out his short attention span while clowning the vindictive streak he wears so proudly. Comedy like this doesn’t just land a joke; it chips away at the image of power Trump tries so hard to project.

And when those punchlines go viral, the jokes stick with people a lot longer than the policies ever do.