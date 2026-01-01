‘He Has a Karoline Fixation’: Trump Latches Onto ‘Karoline Leavitt’ Profile Weeks After Using His Own Creepy Nickname for Her

President Donald Trump got unusually locked in on a series of social media posts tied to his press secretary, and the longer it dragged on, the harder it will be for him to explain.

At first glance, the 79-year-old president ignored the traditional warning signs most social media users would have immediately noticed by resharing a provocative post about Karoline Leavitt.

President Donald Trump shared a series of bizarre posts about White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)(Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

'Trying to Save Face': Karoline Leavitt Does a Complete Reset After Viral Work Images Left Her 'Hurt' and Exposed Weeks After Trump's Creepy Comment

Trump went on to boost messages from an account using Leavitt’s name and title to his 11.2 million followers, despite mounting signs the page wasn’t legitimate. The account, which has amassed more than 216,000 followers, shares posts, polls, and commentary — along with content that drifts well outside the White House’s official messaging, including a post asking viewers to rate the press secretary’s backside. Trump, 79, shared screenshots from @WHLeavitt on his Truth Social page.

“What do you think of my backside? Watch the video—it’s featured in the final 3 seconds. I am with President Trump and Mr. Musk,” was attached to a video Trump shared from May 2025. It showed Trump and Elon Musk boarding a plane behind Leavitt, who wore black leather pants. At one point in the video, she looked back at the Tesla CEO.

A closer look at the @WHLeavitt account’s timeline shows the page has little trouble wandering far outside the bounds of anything resembling official communication. Among its posts are bizarre self-promotional videos, flirt-bait prompts aimed at followers, and political name-dropping to boost credibility and dangling free trips to the White House.

The fake Leavitt X account leaned heavily into shock value by openly declaring having “100 percent no respect” for former President Barack Obama — all while presenting itself as a hub for MAGA talking points.

It’s still unclear whether Trump knew he was boosting an impostor. Commenters, however, immediately clocked the irony of the most powerful person on the planet endorsing an account that many say should have come with a warning label.

Most agreed, “Trump isn’t too smart” and “He’s a moron” for not verifying what he was reposting, while others gave him the benefit of the doubt.

“There are only two possibilities. Either he doesn’t have the ability to distinguish the different accounts. Or, ‘it is entirely possible that Trump knows the account is a phony and shares its posts anyway, because they fit the MAGA narrative.’ That’s it. Those are the two options,” a Yahoo reader declared.

A second commenter said, “Trump really doesn’t care if the posts or the account is fake. Trump has a hard enough time trying to distinguish between the reality of the real world and his own fantasy world. He proves this on a daily basis through his rants on X, during his press conferences or speeches.”

“Trump doesn’t care if the account is legitimate as long as it agrees with him,” stated a third comment.

Other critics of the MAGA leader claimed the authenticity of the post meant nothing to him because he feels the same way. “Fake or not, he still shared it??!! So tacky and crass, but then we are talking about Trump.”

Another said, “Doesn’t matter if he knows it’s legitimate, does it? He would still participate. This is what he really thinks of his female staff.”

Another joked, “Yes or No. Does Donald know he’s president? Can he separate fantasy from reality? He has a Karoline fixation on the brain so he may want all of it to be real. Let’s not deprive the man of his mystery and the kid of his toy. The 6th grader may never get out of 6 grade.”

Trump, 79, shared screenshots from @WHLeavitt on his Truth Social page. The X account’s bio clearly reads, “A parody account reporting White House news daily. No affiliation with @PressSec or @karolineleavitt.”

Trump has not publicly clarified whether he was actually tricked by the parody account or whether he intentionally passed on posts by Leavitt’s impersonator, who previously made lewd remarks about her.

“I mean, they dominate when she gets up there with that beautiful face and those lips that don’t stop like (bop bop bop) a little machine gun,” Trump said during a rally in northeastern Pennsylvania on Dec. 9.

Leavitt became the youngest person to hold the White House press secretary position in American history when Trump selected her to serve in the role following his 2024 election victory over former Vice President Kamala Harris.

In late December, Leavitt announced that she is expecting a second child with her husband, Nicholas Riccio. The ex-college softball player married the 60-year-old real estate developer just days before Trump’s second inauguration in January. They already share one son, Nicholas “Niko” Riccio, who was born on July 10, 2024.