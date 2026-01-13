‘Did He Take That Too?’: Trump Brags About Mar-a-Lago’s Before-and-After Upgrade, but Fans Freeze After Spotting One Detail That Shouldn’t Be There

Donald Trump flaunted an updated photo of his members-only club online, but he never expected people to notice his unoriginal decor detail.

Given his history of accusations and controversies — involving everything from past claims that he improperly took or displayed items like medals and trophies to flashy gold aesthetics — a new image has many zeroing in on something that felt less like a flex and more like déjà vu.

PALM BEACH, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 24: U.S. President Donald Trump attends a Christmas Eve Dinner At Mar-a-Lago on December 24, 2025 in Palm Beach, Florida. Trump is spending the holidays in Florida this year. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

‘Scary …Can’t Be Real’: Trump’s Lavish Bash Goes Viral for All the Wrong Reasons After Fans Spot Something Unsettling About ‘All’ the Women There

The 79-year-old senior citizen proudly boasted, “The Entrance to Mar-a-Lago!” in a Truth Social post that was circulated on other platforms.

The image showed the resort’s black wrought-iron door dotted with gold and long, oversized gold handles nestled under a gold-trimmed archway. Decorative flower panelling lines the walkway’s ceiling. At the same time, other gold-trimmed ornamental choices include lantern lights attached to the building, four steps, and the wrought-iron railing.

Trump’s love affair with the precious metal has already been evident in his numerous White House revitalization efforts, with the Oval Office and the Presidential Walk of Fame among the biggest eyesores. Although it wasn’t until his recent Mar-a-Lago photo was uploaded that people caught on to the extent of his projects.

The entrance of “Temu Versailles” has obviously benefited from his return to power and has since undergone upgrades. In prior years, the railing was a bronze-gold-like color, and the Trump coat of arms located on one side was completely gold.

Donald J. Trump Truth Social Post 11:04 AM EST 01.11.26



The Entrance to Mar-a-Lago! pic.twitter.com/MNgEoyiTZ4 — Commentary Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) January 11, 2026

The shield has since been painted white, and its symbols are covered in the new bright gold, the same one that Trump swears is 24-karat and not paint. Curiosity was piqued when people alluded to Trump’s interest in Fort Knox’s gold reserves.

“You guys have any gold left in the vault?” an IG Threads user asked. A second user commented, “Just seems a bit suspicious that the guy who never pays for anything would have amply gold lying around let alone use his own if he did.”

A third individual wrote, “Interesting way to covertly steal a lot of gold by coating everything in gold leaf / paint but it’s MAGA and theft so it’s probably true. Nothing surprises me any more.”

The theme of theft continued as folks zoomed in. “Trump stole the coat of arms on the right,” a user declared. Trump was called out over the shield in 2017, months after he took office for the first time.

Trump stole his family coat of arms. Originally registered in 1939 by Joseph Edward Davies. Trump replaced Integrity with his name. Then he spent 4 years in court to have the double headed eagle added. Many of you are rooting for, and helping the bad guys. WAKE UP. pic.twitter.com/gygwoej3R1 — Pat Murphy (@sabreaxe) January 26, 2024

It is a slightly modified replica of the one the U.K. bestowed upon American diplomat Joseph Edward Davies in 1939. Davies was married to Marjorie Merriweather Post, the socialite who built Mar-a-Lago.

Trump purchased the property as his residence in 1985. His first modification to the crest was replacing the word “integritas” — Latin for “integrity” — with his surname. He also altered the knight’s helmet that sits atop the emblem.

The family’s symbol has been on The Trump Organization’s properties and merchandise. Their attempt to register it as a trademark in 2007 was denied.

He wasn’t sitting at the resolute desk. They took the desk out of the Oval Office for repairs and it ended up on display at Mar-a-lago. He stole the resolute desk and took it to his friggin house! You can’t make this shit up. pic.twitter.com/7zziXEv5G6 — Knight, Jed I (@jydoolittle1) December 6, 2025

Another comment reads, “I wonder if he RETURNED THE RESOLUTE DESK HE TOOK OUT OF THE OVAL OFFICE UNDER THE PRETENSE THAT IT NEEDED TO BE REFURBISHED, WHILE IT WAS ON DISPLAY AT MAR-A-LEGO.”

Someone else simply asked, “Did he really take that too?”

Trump was accused of pulling of a heist of the 150-year-old Resolute Desk when photos revealed an exact replica of the desk on display inside Mar-a-Lago in November 2025.