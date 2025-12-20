‘This Wasn’t the Place’: Trump Ruins Couple’s Big Moment, Leaving a Room Full of Guests Swarming After His ‘Unhinged’ Comments

Donald Trump popped up uninvited at a recent wedding at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida—continuing his habit of crashing other people’s big days at places he owns—where he went on rambling about his odd fixation on getting into heaven.

Dressed in a black suit and yellow tie, the president appeared to charm guests in the room, while viewers who watched footage of the creepy exchange were left confused about what they witnessed.

Donald Trump crashed a Mar-a-Lago wedding and was seemingly obsessed with getting into heaven. (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

‘Face On The Lady On The Left Is Literally Trying To Run Away’: Mar-a-Lago Lavish Bash Explodes Online After Fans Zoom In On the Women Posing Nearby

The private wedding celebration at his golden club was for Mike Wilkerson, an investment banker and founder of Stormwall Advisors. One of the guests was Christian radio host and author Eric Metaxas.

Metaxas is a bestselling author known for his books on religious leaders Martin Luther and Dietrich Bonhoeffer. After Trump entered the club and congratulated the newlyweds, he turned to the author and pointed as he exclaimed, “He’s gonna get me to heaven…”

“I want to talk to him about getting into heaven,” replied Metaxas. “But not here. Not here.”

The podcast host shared a video of Trump entering the reception and their exchange on social media on Nov. 15, paired with a lengthy caption.

“Last night, at my friend Mike Wilkerson’s wedding at Mar-a-Lago, the President showed up,” he wrote in the caption. “As he walked in, he pointed right at me and joked, ‘This is the guy who’s going to get me to heaven…’ I laughed and told him, ‘I’d really like to talk to you about that… but another time.'”

After dubbing Trump “America’s Supercentennial President,” Metaxas immediately softened the moment, adding, “I would love to have that conversation with him one day. But this wasn’t the place.” MSN readers online agreed after he posted footage of their exchange.

“First of all, did he have to make that couple’s most important day all about him? What nerve. I suppose he gave a little talk while he was there. Sickening,” said one person.

Another wrote, “Nothing like upstaging the Bride & Groom on their big day just to be the center of attention.” A third noted, “as if he doesn’t get enough attention – now he has to steal from the Bride. How PATHETIC!”

For his actions and his comments about going to heaven, a fourth person described him, writing, “The guy is truly unhinged.”

“Nobody but Trump can get himself into heaven. He better start repenting and moving towards the word. Can’t buy his way to the grace,” wrote one individual.

Another said, “He knows more about his own soul than anybody else. I wonder if that is why he worries about not making it to Heaven. He knows that Heaven is a tougher audience than MAGA.”

Donald Trump has long hinted at an unusual fixation on making it into heaven, a theme he leaned into when he personally delivered a Bible once given to him by his late mother to the Museum of the Bible, also in Washington, D.C. The 79-year-old didn’t just drop off the leather-bound book—he also took the moment to give a speech, ensuring the heavenly symbolism didn’t go unnoticed.

“I remember the time she gave it to me,” Trump said. “It was always used in both my inaugurations and also displayed at the museum. And I guess it will now be displayed right in the heart of our nation’s capital, right here, and that’s an honor. That’s an honor.”

During an appearance on “Fox & Friends” in August, the former reality star said he didn’t have high hopes for getting into heaven when he died.

“I want to try to get to heaven if possible,” he said. “I’m hearing that I’m not doing well. I am really at the bottom of the totem pole.”

But his habit of crashing events he wasn’t invited to at Mar-a-Lago goes way back, including another wedding at the luxury resort in October. Trump showed up in golf attire, topped it off with a red MAGA hat, and happily posed with the bride and groom like it was all part of the package, but everyone knew he wasn’t.

The POTUS also crashed a wedding back in 2017 at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey. “Beautiful bride,” he said in the lobby as the crowd cheered and chanted “USA!” Trump also posed with the bride for a picture before making his exit.