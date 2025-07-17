‘What’s He Doing?’: Fans Outraged After Donald Trump Appears to Walk Off with Player’s Gold Medal During Club World Cup Ceremony

President Donald Trump’s appearance at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup has viewers heated over the Republican politician pocketing a prize from the soccer tournament.

Trump, 79, took the stage inside New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium following the Club World Cup final between London’s Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain on July 14. The international sporting event aired on TBS in the United States and streamed on DAZN.

Chelsea defeated PSG by a 3-0 goal margin. After the match, Trump was seen sticking one of the winner’s medals into his suit jacket pocket during the trophy ceremony.

President Donald Trump caught heat for several controversies connected to his appearance at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup tournament finals. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Footage of Trump’s sleight of hand at the Club World Cup was uploaded on Instagram. The clip led to social media users mercilessly dragging the MAGA leader for appearing to commit theft.

“Appears? He’s godd–ned stealing the thing on camera,” declared one Instagram commenter. A second person claimed, “Trump is obsessed with anything “gold.”

A third expressed, “He’s actually stealing in plain [sight]. If any other active president would have done this, it would be all over the news. He’s getting away with things nobody else would get away with, smfh.”

Additionally, someone wondered, “Another felony?” In 2024, a New York jury found Trump guilty of 34 felony charges connected to a hush money payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

“He’ll claim he was a team member and scored the winning goal … with a medal to ‘prove it,’” joked one commenter, mocking Trump’s well-known tendency to embellish his accomplishments.

Chelsea Club player Cole Palmer recalled asking team captain Reece James “What’s he doing?” according to “The Telegraph, as confirmed by lip-readers. James then allegedly asked the president “Are you going to leave?”

“I knew he was going to be here but I didn’t know he was going to be on the stand when we lifted the trophy,” Palmer said. “I was a bit confused, yes.”

According to The Independent, FIFA President Gianni Infantino gave Trump the medal to hold while he presented members of the Chelsea team with their medals.

But his attendance at the Club World Cup was marred by other controversies as well. The former “The Apprentice” reality show host got mixed reactions from the MetLife Stadium crowd.

Some of the attendees chanted “USA” in response to Trump showing up on the Jumbotron. However, loud boos could also be heard directed at the billionaire as the national anthem played over the loudspeakers.

Trump was met with negative feedback before the Chelsea and PSG match, and the New York City native was targeted by critics after the game, too.

🚨BREAKING: Loud boos ERUPT the moment Donald Trump appears on the Jumbotron during the National Anthem at the World Cup Final. The camera cut away almost instantly. The world is watching and MAGA is crumbling. pic.twitter.com/d18apcplYQ — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) July 13, 2025

Not only was Trump accused of swiping one of Chelsea’s medals, but he was also accused of keeping the original Club World Cup trophy.

Multiple reports claim Trump took the original Tiffany & Co.-crafted trophy to the White House. Chelsea captain Reece James supposedly lifted a replica on Sunday after his squad won the championship.

“[FIFA] said, ‘Could you hold this trophy for a little while?’ We put it in the Oval Office. Then I said, ‘When are you going to pick up the trophy?’ They said, ‘We’re never going to pick it up, you can have it forever in the Oval Office,’” Trump explained during an interview with DAZN.

The 45th and 47th President of the United States added, “And they actually made a new one, so that was quite exciting. But right now it’s in the Oval.” Trump also faced backlash for refusing to leave the stage while Chelsea celebrated their upset victory.

