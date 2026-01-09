‘Out of His Mind’: Trump Goes Off Script, Launches into Rambling ‘Wife’ Story and Leaves Viewers Wondering Who He’s Talking About

President Donald Trump‘s latest offhand remark has viewers questioning Melania Trump and what goes on at home in the White House.

Trump is well-known for rambling on during briefings in the Oval Office, at public speaking engagements, or his GOP retreats, where he often refers to Melania as “first lady” and rarely ever calls her his wife.

Donald Trump mentions Melania Trump during a GOP speech, and the internet is confused. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

‘WTF’: Trump Rips Into Melania, Tells the Crowd How Little She Thinks of Him, and Follows With a Line That Exposes the Cracks In Their Marriage

House Republicans were gathered for a party agenda meeting on Jan. 6 at the Kennedy Center when Trump took the stage and delivered remarks that quickly veered off course. While rambling about 401(k)’s, he abruptly pivoted into a familiar monologue about his first presidency, declaring it “the best economy in history.”

“My first term was a tremendous success,” he boasted, before saying the only truthful thing he said during his rant. “But again, nobody wants to talk about that. This term is blowing things away.”

After briefly bringing things back to 401(k)’s and gloating about the stock market, he then goes into a storytime bit about a cop who approached him.

“There’s a policeman, and he comes up and he’s guarding me along with lots of other people. He said, ‘I want to thank you. My wife thinks I am the worst investor in the world. For the last year, she thinks now I’m better than Mr. Warren Buffett, sir. She said you’re smarter than Mr. Warren Buffett, sir. She said, ‘You’re a better investor than Mr. Warren Buffett, sir.'”

No one was quite sure what Trump was talking about as he spouted grandiose statements about his imaginary successes, and one almost has to hear him twice to follow what he’s talking about, which some social media never did ascertain.

The video was shared on Threads with the incorrectly quoted caption that claimed, “Trump: ‘Melania said, you’re a better investor than Mr. Warren Buffett, sir.” Fans were convinced Trump’s “wife” reference was about Melania Trump.

Two confused viewers wondered, “Melania calls him sir? Out of his mind” and “Why would his wife call him ‘sir?'”

Another who believed it to be true added, “Kinda like he says he calls her ‘First Lady’ all the time.”

“Any statement by him that uses ‘Sir’ is an obvious lie. Melania probably doesn’t even take to him,” some else gibed.

“Notice how his audiences don’t laugh and clap much anymore. Even the diehards are bored with his narcisstic carny act,” another observer noted.

However, Trump wasn’t actually talking about the first lady. He was quoting a supposed police officer who the president claims thanked him for doubling his 401(k).

In another part of Trump’s speech, he mentioned Melania, revealing her disdain for a few things he does in public. As he attempted to impersonate a trans athlete lifting weights — which he often does at his MAGA rallies — he also noted that the first lady doesn’t like his dancing.

“By the way, my wife hates when I do this” he revealed. “She said, you know, she’s a very classy person. She said, ‘It’s so unpresidential.’ I said, ‘But I did become president.’ She hates when I dance.”

Then he brought up the 32nd President of the United States, Franklin Delano Roosevelt, who was paralyzed from the waist down. He claimed his wife asked him, “‘Could you imagine FDR dancing?'”

Trump on Melania: "She hates when I dance. She actually said, 'Can you imagine FDR dancing?'"

“There’s a long history that perhaps she doesn’t know,” Trump rambled. “Because he was an elegant fellow. Even as a Democrat, right? He was.”

Trump wasn’t done babbling yet and recalled what else Melania told her wayward husband.

“But she says, ‘Darling, please. The weight lifting is terrible.’ Now I have to say this, the dancing, they really like. She said, ‘They don’t like it, they’re just being nice to you.’ I said, ‘That’s not right. The place goes crazy. They’re screaming, ‘Dance, please!'”

One of Trump’s most provocative public “dance” occurrences was in October 2024. The president was at a town hall in Pennsylvania, and after refusing to take any questions, he spent more than thirty minutes swaying back and forth on stage as music played.