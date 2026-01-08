‘What in the World’: Trump Pushes for a Second Chance After a Sudden Firing — but Critics Say His ‘Touch’ Is What Triggered the Downfall in the First Place

President Donald Trump is once again inserting himself into a controversy, this time urging powerful decision-makers to act on behalf of a recently fired man.

The unexpected intervention has raised eyebrows, with critics questioning why he chose this moment to weigh in and what he stands to gain by aligning himself so closely with the fallout.

Donald Trump tries to get a fired NFL coach another coaching job. (Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Coach John Harbaugh was the head coach for the Baltimore Ravens for 18 seasons before he was fired on January 6. The 63-year-old is friendly with Trump — despite the POTUS once calling Baltimore a “disgusting” place where no one wants to live — and he visited him at the White House over the summer with family.

The coach brought his nieces and his brother, Jim, who is the head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers. Harbaugh was dragged for visiting Trump at the White House, and the president took to Truth Social to instruct someone hire the coach “FAST.”

“HIRE JOHN HARBAUGH, FAST. HE, AND HIS BROTHER, ARE TOTAL WINNERS!!! President DJT,” he demanded.

Trump’s message struck a chord with several football fans, and one blamed the 79-year-old for Harbaugh losing his job in the first place because of his contact with the former “Apprentice” star.

“Everything thump touches dies,” one fan wrote. “LOL Johnny boy Harbaugh. Enjoy the Raiders.

Another fan had a better idea for the coach’s employment prospects. “Why doesn’t he add him to his low-life cabinet?”

“I am sure the Convict will find a place in his defunct administration for him, if no one chooses to pick him up,” echoed one user. “Why in the world would a POtuS need to be involved in anything to do with the NFL or any sports teams? Especially when the American economy is [trash can, clown emojis].

An Instagram user replied, “Ravens did the right thing.”

“That’s pretty much the kiss of death, but he is a good coach,” noted a Facebook user.

Trump attacked the late Democratic Rep. Elijah Cummings and Baltimore on Twitter (now X) back in 2019 by calling the majority-Black, Baltimore district a “disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess.”

“Why is so much money sent to the Elijah Cummings district when it is considered the worst run and most dangerous anywhere in the United States,” he wrote. “No human being would want to live there. Where is all this money going? How much is stolen? Investigate this corrupt mess immediately!”

Harbaugh said of meeting Trump, “It was amazing. It was awesome. And I promise you, I root for our president. I want our president to be successful just like I want my quarterback to be successful, and I want my team to be successful.”

The fired coach is ranked No. 12 for the head coach with the most wins in the history of the NFL. Harbaugh has 193 wins and was head coach when the Baltimore Ravens won the Super Bowl in 2012.

According to ESPN, Harbaugh received interest from seven NFL teams within 45 minutes of his dismissal, including the New York Giants.