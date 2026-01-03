‘What a Loser’: Trump’s Big Brag Collapses in Real Time, the White House Goes Quiet — and Newsom Seizes the Moment to Twist the Knife

Gov. Gavin Newsom isn’t buying the hype as Donald Trump faces fresh embarrassment over another unmet promise to his supporters — one that has nothing to do with governing

A new Financial Times report revealed that The Trump Organization’s telecom service provider, Trump Mobile, still has not delivered its “proudly American” gold-colored cell phones.

Trump’s gold phones delayed again as Newsom jumps in as a reminder. (Newsom Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images and Trump Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

‘You MAGA Idiots’: Fox News Went After Gavin Newsom Over Donald Trump And Accidentally Helped Him Cash In

According to the company’s website, “The T1 isn’t just another smartphone — it’s a bold step toward wireless independence. Designed with American values in mind, the T1 delivers top-tier performance, sleek design, and powerful features—all without the inflated price tag.”

Shoppers paid $100 upfront with a remaining $399 due upon delivery. The monthly service plan costs $47.45, an apparent nod to Trump’s two terms as president. The devices were announced in June, and were supposed to be delivered by now

A customer service representative told the FT that deliveries were postponed until the end of January 2026.

Newsom, tweeted, “You don’t say,” along with a copy of CBS’ update on the business blunder. Newsom’s three-word jab resonated as a quiet callback to Trump’s track record of missed timelines, including delayed initiatives like TrumpRx and the $2,000 checks that were promised but have yet to be delivered during this term.

“Keep at it, Gavin! You’re doing great!” wrote one Trump critic. Another responded, “This was the ‘made in America’ phone that’s actually made in China? That one?”

A third said, “Whoever purchased a Trump phone should sue Trump and @CBSNews for lying to MAGA consumers!”

One person drew attention to the businessman’s other dealings. They wrote, “Meanwhile, Trump’s building a new ballroom… twice the size of the White House… making the Oval Office look like he’s competing w/ Putin and/or Saddam Hussain… and hanging plaques of former Presidents with cheap MAGA talking points, meant to discredit and demoralize.”

The grand ballroom project required the demolition of the White House’s East Wing in late October. The reality TV star initially claimed the new construction would cost $200 million and would leave the East Wing untouched. The price has since ballooned to a projected $400 million. He claims the building is being funded by private donors.

Trump’s ballroom went from $200 million to $250 million to $300 million to $350 million to $400 million to … pic.twitter.com/TlNE91lBfc — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) December 17, 2025

The presumed T1 money grab prompted someone else to suggest that phones have been “cancelled because it doesn’t exist.” An IG Threads user chimed in to add, “He already got the money even though there is no phone.” A third detractor shared, “I’m going to guess that any money paid up front will not be refunded.”

Trump Mobile also offers older refurbished generations of Samsung and Apple devices ranging in price from $369 to $629. An X user declared, “Everyone knows this is a scam but nobody is brave enough to speak out against it. How does a President get away with this?”

“Wow,” said one person, hinting that Newsom should address the massive fraud issue in California.

It has been over 6 months since Trump Mobile’s T1 Phone was announced and there is still no launch window in sight.



They promised it would launch in September, then October, then November and went completely silent.



They claimed it was “made in USA” but once they realised it… pic.twitter.com/pDqfSUBhNm — AppleLeaker (@LeakerApple) December 24, 2025

However, Trump’s pivot into the phone industry is one of many projects that have helped his businesses rake in money. His past products include gold sneakers, his wide variety of MAGA hats, colognes, and his line of Trump watches for men and women, to name a few.

Much like the phone debacle, Newsom torched the $1,000 timepieces. Trump’s own supporters even spoke out, alleging that they hadn’t received their watch or that it was defective.