‘This Is Hilarious’: Newsom Throws Trump’s ‘Beating’ Back In Face in Savage Post That Gets Awkward Once Melania Enters the Chat

California Gov. Gavin Newsom couldn’t resist slapping Donald Trump with yet another savage nickname, and it’s even more hilarious than others since he used Trump’s signature slang.

The 58-year-old Democrat has been trolling the president with his own words, often copying Trump’s all-caps delivery while tossing in an insult of his own, and Newsom’s latest post is no exception.

California Governor used Donald Trump’s own words against him in another savage post that has fans pointing to first lady Melania. (Photo by MAURO PIMENTEL/AFP via Getty Images; ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP via Getty Images)

Gavin mocked Trump with a post that referenced the 79-year-old’s infamous quote in the months leading up to his 2016 presidential election against then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

Clinton lost the 2008 Democratic primary to Barack Obama, followed by her second defeat in the general election against Trump in 2016, and he will never let her forget.

Trump celebrated Clinton’s loss, but he did so using a Yiddish slang for male body parts, later taking to Twitter, now X, to explain himself after being criticized for the “vulgar” remark.

“When I said that Hillary Clinton got sch—ged by Obama, it meant got beaten badly,” he posted in 2015. “The media knows this. Often used word in politics!”

While Clinton stayed silent on social media and in interviews, Newsom revived the infamous quote on its 10-year anniversary, flipping Trump’s trademark posting style back on him.

“WHEN I SAID THAT DONALD TRUMP GOT SCh—NGED BY JOE BIDEN, IT MEANT GOT BEATEN BADLY,” he wrote. “THE MEDIA KNOWS THIS. OFTEN USED WORD IN POLITICS! — GCN.”

Newsom’s funny post had folks in stitches on social media, and one X user shared three crying-laughing crying emojis with the caption, “crying….”

A second asked, “Did Trump get schlonged again?”

One user made a joke about his wife, Melania Trump’s alleged disdain for her husband, writing, “Dude doesn’t know the word …. anymore bc he hasn’t gotten one in years with that wife of his.”

Other users echoed the sentiment, sharing the post with captions like “We are laughing,” paired with a GIF of Will Ferrell losing it in the 2004 comedy, “Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy.” Another said, “Bro this is hilarious man.’

But not everyone was amused. One MAGA supporter who clearly felt triggered wrote, “It’s pretty embarrassing that all you do is just use Trump’s own words.”

Trump’s primary nickname for the California Governor is “Newscum,” often pronounced as “New-scum” or sometimes “Gavin Nuskum.” But it doesn’t care to he number of nicknames Newsom has branded the president with.

Using Trump’s own words against him once again, Newsom took aim at plaques Donald Trump previously installed beneath portraits of former presidents along the White House colonnade he dubbed the “Presidential Walk of Fame,” language many felt revealed more about Trump’s own presidency than the leaders it mocked.

One plaque beneath Barack Obama labeled him “one of the most divisive figures in American history,” while another branded Joe Biden as “Sleepy Joe Biden,” calling him “the worst President in American history.”

After clocking the pettiness, Gavin Newsom responded with an AI-generated image of his own fictional presidential plaque, signing off in Donald Trump’s familiar all-caps style. The post also featured a photo of Trump appearing to sleep in public, captioned, “WOW! LOOK AT THE PLAQUE UNDER TRUMP’S PHOTO.”

WOW! LOOK AT THE PLAQUE UNDER TRUMP’S PHOTO pic.twitter.com/QMxOmBc8l1 — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) December 17, 2025

Newsom didn’t stop there, tossing in a jab about Trump’s hands, “THE HANDS (SO TINY),” and mock Trump for having trouble using the stairs on the presidential plane, saying he “USES THE LITTLE BABY STAIRS NOW. SAD!”

Newsom ended the post the same way Trump often ends his late-night social media rants.

That wasn’t a one-off. Newsom has coined more than a few nicknames for Trump, previously mocking his White House renovations as a “knockoff Versailles,” labeling him an “invasive species,” and dubbing him “Dozy Don” over his apparent inability to stay awake during live meetings.