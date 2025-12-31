‘Let That Been His Wife on Stage’: Jennifer Lopez Lets Loose Onstage with Rapper Ja Rule, But the Moment Changes When His Wife Chimes In

Jennifer Lopez only needed a brief moment to change the temperature in the room — but it was enough to grab Ja Rule’s full attention until his wife stepped in and changed everything.

While viewers caught a quick flash of nostalgia in a clip from her Las Vegas residency show, others noticed the rapper’s lack of restraint as he looked tempted by the Bronx bombshell gyrating across the stage.

Jennifer Lopez and Ja Rule’s dance moment onstage has everyone staring during her Las Vegas residency show. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Global Citizen )



On Tuesday, Dec. 31, the “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” singer returned to the stage to kick off her Up All Night residency show at Caesars Palace’s The Colosseum. Lopez was reunited with Ja Rule to perform one of their popular early 2000s hits together. However, there was one particular moment that had Ja Rule hypnotized — and even his wife couldn’t be mad about it.

The clip shows the 56-year-old wearing a gold bedazzled mini dress with a black jacket over it. She takes a few steps and turns her back to the audience before she begins to shake her derrière from side to side.

After singing a few lyrics, Ja Rule pauses and bends over, putting his face very close to Lopez’s rump.

After smiling at the audience, he then walks to the opposite side of the stage, where he and Lopez both begin rapping, “It must be the a–, that got me like ‘d-mn,” the opening lyrics to the remix of the singer’s 2004 track “Ain’t It Funny,” which features Rule and another rapper, Cadillac Tah.

The clip continues on with Rule — whose real name is Jeffrey Atkins — rapping, while Lopez takes her jacket off, putting the huge cuts in the minidress on display.

Some thought Rule’s cheeky move near Lopez’s backside would get him in trouble with his wife, Aisha Atkins. As it turns out, she’s just as guilty as Rule.

Atkins posted another angle of Lopez’s performance from the audience and added, “#imlookingto” with a heart and laughing emoji in the caption.

Rule responded with the eyes and laughing emojis in her comments. But fans were shocked by Atkins’ unbothered reaction in Hollywood Unlocked’s comments.

One person agreeing with her said, “I’m her ’cause what you mean!? We both gonna be looking, don’t be greedy!”

Another person who felt the same wrote, “Her body is top tier. It’s hard not to look.”

But some people disagreed, as one said, “I could never be that mature good for her lmfao.” Another wrote, “Let that been his wife on stage, dancing all over a man…comments would look real different.”

Both of the New York natives have been working together since the early 2000s. However, there wasn’t any indication that anything romantic ever went down between them.

In fact, Ja Rule and Atkins are high school sweethearts and tied the knot in 2001, the same year that he and Lopez put out their first song, “I’m Real (Murder Remix).”

Together Rule and Atkins share three kids: Their daughter Brittney Asja Atkins, who is 30, and their sons Jeffrey Atkins Jr., 25, and Jordan Atkins, 22.

As for Lopez, the single mom of two is focused on her Vegas residency, which will run until March 2026. She finalized her fourth divorce from actor Ben Affleck in January 2025.